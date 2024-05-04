4 things Logan Paul can do at WWE Backlash: France

If one of his latest Instagram stories is any indication, Logan Paul is definitely in France. The Maverick posted a short clip of himself eagerly watching WWE SmackDown tonight, where he led his followers to wonder about his next move.

The story's timing couldn't have been better as fans are less than a day away from Backlash: France, the first premium live event of The Paul Levesque Era, which seemingly began at WrestleMania XL. As one of Triple H's most valued top superstars, his apearance would certainly bolster the show.

On that note, let's take a look at 4 things Paul can do at WWE Backlash: France.

#4. Logan Paul issues an open challenge which is accepted by Braun Strowman

The current United States Champion headed over to WWE RAW this week. During an argument with 'Main Event' Jey Uso, The Maverick proceeded to assault Jey, alongside The Judgment Day.

Unfortunately, they were stopped dead in their tracks by the returning Braun Strowman. The Monster of All Monsters saved Jey from a brutal assault and sent Logan Paul retreating backstage.

While the segment could have been a one-off thing, it could also be used to fuel a potential short-term program between Paul and Strowman. Backlash: France could use another marquee match to bolster the card, and a colossal US Title match would certainly help.

#3. The Maverick announces his entry into The King of The Ring Tournament

WWE has already begun building towards its next PLE in Saudi Arabia on May 25. The finals of The King of The Ring tournament will be held at "The King and Queen of The Ring" show in three weeks.

A handful of top superstars like Gunther, LA Knight, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have declared for the KOTR tournament. At Backlash: France, Logan Paul could enter the ring and do the same, further accelerating the hype.

To add more entertainment value to the segment, The YouTube sensation could be interrupted by other prominent participants in the tournament, potentially leading to a wild brawl.

#2. Paul becomes the host of WWE Backlash 2024

Triple H could use Logan Paul in a more sophisticated and non-physical way. The US Champion could become the host of Backlash: France, which would give him a great deal of on-screen time.

Becoming host would allow The Maverick to pull the strings for the entire show. He could anoint himself as a Special Guest Referee for Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso, potentially handing his new allies, The Judgment Day, an unfair advantage.

It is almost a standard tradition for the host of a PLE to begin the show with a promo only to be interrupted by a fellow superstar. In Paul's case, LA Knight could interrupt the US Champion and the two charismatic stars could engage in an entertaining war of words.

#1. Logan Paul comes face-to-face with John Cena

Logan Paul is not the only massive name rumored for Backlash: John Cena was recently spotted in France, fuelling speculation that The Leader of The Cenation may return to WWE for a one-night appearance. He certainly has done so in the past when he made a shocking appearance at Money in The Bank PLE in London last year.

If Cena and Paul are both around, Triple H should consider booking a face-off between the two polarizing stars. Hunter is a massive fan of long-term storytelling, and the aforementioned encounter could be used to set the stage for The Maverick vs. The Champ at a later date.

With some of its biggest superstars unavailable, the prospect of Paul vs. Cena could be WWE's best solution out of the recent slump, and the tease could be dropped at WWE Backlash: France.

