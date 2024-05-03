John Cena is in France: What will the WWE legend do if he returns at Backlash?

As Backlash approaches, John Cena has become the talk of the town after being spotted in France. This has sparked curiosity among fans, who are eager to see whether the Cenation Leader will be part of the upcoming Premium Live Event in France.

The last time John Cena appeared in the Stamford-based promotion was on Night Two of WrestleMania XL, where he aided Cody Rhodes in dethroning Roman Reigns.

Will John Cena wrestle at Backlash France?

One of the biggest questions among fans is whether Cena will wrestle in a match if he appears at Backlash France. However, the answer to this question is most likely no.

This is due to Cena's Hollywood commitments, which are expected to continue until the end of the year. Being involved in a Hollywood project, Cena must avoid taking bumps, especially competing in matches, due to the risk of injury.

So, unfortunately, fans might have to wait longer to see another John Cena match in the Stamford-based promotion, even if he does appear at Backlash.

What John Cena could do if he returns at Backlash?

Despite the slim chances of Cena competing in a match at Backlash, there are numerous other ways the 16-time World Champion can contribute to the France PLE.

One potential option could be a crowd-service promo segment. This will be similar to what fans witnessed at last year's Money in the Bank PLE when Cena made a surprise comeback and engaged in a segment with Grayson Waller. During that segment, Cena teased hosting WrestleMania in London.



This time, with the show set to take place in France, the WWE legend could tease the possibility of a Showcase of the Immortals being hosted in France in the near future. However, he would likely be interrupted by one or two heel stars, leading to a heated argument and eventually culminating in Cena delivering an Attitude Adjustment on them, leaving a smile on the faces of fans.

Additionally, as Backlash will be the first WWE PLE to be held in France, the presence of the Cenation Leader would make the night even more memorable for fans in France.

What is the real reason behind John Cena being in France?

The reason behind Cena being in France days before Backlash is due to his upcoming film shooting for "Head of the State," a movie project with Amazon Studios. The 16-time World Champion is joined by a star-studded cast, including Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Even the viral photo of Cena being spotted in France is expected to be from Nice, which is around 300 miles away from the location of Backlash France. So it will be intriguing to see whether the WWE legend will grace the fans with his presence at the LDLC Arena.

