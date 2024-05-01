Absent WWE legend spotted in France ahead of Backlash 2024

A WWE legend has been spotted in France just days before the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event.

The legend in question is John Cena, who once again disappeared from WWE following his appearance on RAW after WrestleMania XL. The Cenation Leader made his presence felt during the 'Bloodline Rules' match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Universal Championship on Night 2 of the Show of Shows.

John Cena showed up to even the odds with Solo Sikoa, who beat him relentlessly at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last year. He first delivered an Attitude Adjustment to The Head of the Table, before sending The Enforcer crashing through the announce table.

However, the 16-time WWE Champion didn't stand tall as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson laid him out with a Rock Bottom. On the WrestleMania 40 fallout episode of RAW, Cena joined forces with Awesome Truth to beat The Judgment Day. Fans haven't seen the wrestler-turned-actor ever since.

Earlier today, a recent photo of John Cena getting snapped with his fans in France surfaced online.

The viral photograph immediately sparked some speculation of his potential return at Backlash this Saturday.

He is said to be busy filming his upcoming film "Heads of State." Will The Cenation Leader make a one-off appearance at the marquee Premium Live Event? Only time will tell.

