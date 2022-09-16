Challenges top star, attacked by returning champion- 4 Things Logan Paul can do on WWE SmackDown

The WWE Universe is again abuzz as Logan Paul gears up to return to SmackDown in hours. The Maverick accepted an invitation from Triple H to make his televised return to the company.

The YouTube Sensation last appeared in WWE at SummerSlam in Nashville, where he defeated arch-rival The Miz in his first high-profile singles match in WWE. Paul may be looking to return to the squared circle again, and his appearance on SmackDown may set the stage for another feud.

On that note, let's examine four things Logan Paul can do when he appears on SmackDown.

#4 Logan Paul returns to challenge Roman Reigns

This one is the most obvious. Roman Reigns recently sat down with Logan Paul on a special episode of the latter's IMPAULSIVE podcast for an interview. The Tribal Chief took a shot at Paul, claiming he could never run the blue brand.

The 27-year-old responded on social media with "We'll see." It now seems as if he may be returning to further the angle on SmackDown. Paul is eager for a colossal showdown with The Tribal Chief and may get his wish soon.

On Friday, The Maverick could show up and cut a casual promo, calling out The Head of The Table and issuing a challenge. The latter may not be in attendance, but he could accept the invitation later. If they do face off, the title match could occur at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, where Roman Reigns is expected to compete.

#3 Instead of Roman Reigns, Logan Paul can run into The Honorary Uce

Honorary Uce might need to prove himself again.

The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn, has repeatedly proved his loyalty to The Bloodline. The inclusion of Solo Sikoa may have endangered his position, but he remains dedicated to his on-screen comrades.

Given that Zayn has received considerable punishment for The Bloodline, some fans think he should be used as a stepping stone for Paul before The Maverick moves on to Roman Reigns.

This is intriguing because Paul officiated Zayn's match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37 last year. They were on somewhat good terms back then, but their relationship could sour if The Maverick runs into The Honorary Uce on SmackDown.

#3 Logan Paul can face Gunther

The Ring General has decimated his opponents.

A fan suggested that Logan Paul could face Intercontinental Champion Gunther to prove that he loves the wrestling business.

The Ring General is one of the dominant men in professional wrestling. While his critics would love to see Gunther hit Paul with the hard chops, this match is improbable because neither man can afford a loss and doesn't have much fuel.

If The Maverick becomes a full-time star one day, a match with Gunther will make sense. However, it doesn't seem doable right now.

#1 Brock Lesnar returns to attack Logan Paul

Both Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul were last seen on WWE programming at SummerSlam. While the latter is now advertised to appear on SmackDown, there is no set time frame for Lesnar's return.

However, The Beast Incarnate is always just a phone call away. Given that he is out of the title picture for the foreseeable future, he needs a high-profile opponent and a blockbuster match. Hence, Lesnar could return to destroy Paul, a move that will set the stage for a potential clash and garner him major media attention.

However, WWE may not be willing to feed The Maverick to The Beast and endanger the former's star power. On the other hand, anything can happen in the Stamford-based promotion. Fans will have to tune into SmackDown this week to see how Paul's return truly goes.

