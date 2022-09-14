Logan Paul has an interesting two-word response to Roman Reigns' claim that he will never "run" WWE SmackDown

Logan Paul recently had Roman Reigns as his guest on the IMPAULSIVE podcast. During the conversation, The Tribal Chief claimed that he runs SmackDown, something that Paul will never "have it."

In reaction to Reigns' comments, Paul had a simple two-word response. Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote, "We'll see" and added a shifty eye emoji.

In doing so, the 27-year-old hinted at possibly going after The Tribal Chief on the blue brand.

Check out a screengrab of Paul's Instagram story:

Interestingly enough, when Reigns made the same comment on the podcast, Logan came up with the same answer.

The two men are yet to cross paths in WWE. However, with Reigns running through the majority of his opponents, one might not rule out the possibility of The Maverick emerging as a fresh challenger.

Could Roman Reigns possibly lose before next year's WrestleMania 39?

In the lead-up to next year's WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood, numerous reports have suggested that Roman Reigns might face The Rock.

Leading up to the show, WWE established Reigns's position as one of the most dominant champions in recent history.

However, according to a report from WrestleVotes on Twitter, Triple H is open to the idea of separating the championships before The Grandest Stage of Them All:

"The situation with the world titles & Roman Reigns is complex according to a source. They would like to go into Mania season & WrestleMania itself with 2 champions, but they also don’t want Reigns losing AT ALL prior. I’m told Triple H & co are open to all things creatively here."

Check out the report from WrestleVotes:

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes The situation w/ the world titles & Roman Reigns is “complex” according to a source. They would like to go into “Mania season” & WrestleMania itself with 2 champions, but they also don’t want Reigns losing AT ALL prior. I’m told HHH & co are open to all things creatively here. The situation w/ the world titles & Roman Reigns is “complex” according to a source. They would like to go into “Mania season” & WrestleMania itself with 2 champions, but they also don’t want Reigns losing AT ALL prior. I’m told HHH & co are open to all things creatively here.

Reigns unified the two world titles at WrestleMania 38 by beating Brock Lesnar. Since then, he has defended his titles on several occasions, most notably against Drew McIntyre, whom he defeated in the UK at Clash at the Castle.

Do you think Logan Paul could emerge as a potential candidate to challenge Roman Reigns in the future? Sound off in the comment section!

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far