WWE's opinion on Roman Reigns finally losing before WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Recent reports have suggested that WWE creative are open to many different ideas regarding Roman Reigns and the world titles heading into next year's WrestleMania.

The Tribal Chief is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, whilst he has been thoroughly entertaining with the belts, his part-time schedule, as well as him having been champion for over 700 days, have left many wondering if the company will take the titles off him before WrestleMania.

According to a recent post by WrestleVotes, the head of WWE creative, Triple H is open to separating the two world titles before WrestleMania in order to have two marquee matches, however, they don't seem to want Roman to lose both championships.

"The situation with the world titles & Roman Reigns is complex according to a source. They would like to go into Mania season & WrestleMania itself with 2 champions, but they also don’t want Reigns losing AT ALL prior. I’m told Triple H & co are open to all things creatively here."

Roman's long rumored opponent for WrestleMania next year is The Rock, whilst their match being for the title would raise the stakes, it arguably makes it easier to predict as Rocky would most likely only wrestle that one match.

Triple H believes Roman Reigns is the biggest star in wrestling today

With The Game becoming the new head of creative, many believed that he would not favor The Head of The Table as much as Vince McMahon did.

Despite this, Triple H has stated in an interview with Sports Illustrated that Reigns' work to improve his on-screen character has cemented him as the company's biggest star.

"Roman is the biggest star in WWE, he’s the biggest star in the industry,” he said. “He perfected his craft at a really hard time to do so with no fans." Hunter added "I couldn’t help but think back to how long he’s been doing this and some of the tougher times he’s been through. Right now, he’s performing on a whole other level. He’s at the point where he is no longer thinking about the character, he just is." (H/T Give Me Sport)

Miss undisputed sunshine @sunbabe08 🏼 🏼 Smarks are expecting the downfall of roman reigns now that triple h is in charge. Meanwhile triple h Smarks are expecting the downfall of roman reigns now that triple h is in charge. Meanwhile triple h 👇🏼👇🏼 https://t.co/VvJQIaF5KM

Roman Reigns' most recent title defense came on September 3rd when he was able to retain his championships against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

