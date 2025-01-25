4 things that may happen in WWE if Rey Mysterio wins the Royal Rumble 2025

The line-up for this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match is so stacked that most WWE fans aren't even considering the legendary Rey Mysterio to win. Maybe these fans are in for a massive surprise.

The Master of 619 has been an underdog in most of his high-profile feuds across WCW and WWE. But the odds being stacked against him never stopped him from scoring iconic wins. Today, the WWE Hall of Famer is a Grand Slam Champion and a former Royal Rumble winner, in addition to boasting many other accomplishments.

So, just because all signs are pointing to him not outlasting 29 other men at Royal Rumble isn't a guarantee that his feet are bound to hit the floor before the bell has rung.

If, by any chance, he ends up winning the star-studded match, a lot of interesting developments could unfold over the next few months. Here are four of those:

#4. The Show of Shows could feature a WrestleMania rematch from 14 years ago

From putting on a classic match against Eddie Guerrero in 2005 to fighting his own son in 2023, The Master of 619 boasts a surreal WrestleMania catalog.

If he triumphs in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match, he could have another incredible showing on the horizon. That would be against the current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. Interestingly, that wouldn't be their first time crossing paths at The Showcase of the Immortals.

The current fan-favorite superstars wrestled each other at WrestleMania 27. At that time, The American Nightmare was a midcard heel who had yet to win his first singles title. So, it goes without saying that a Rhodes/Mysterio rematch this April would be an infinitely bigger deal than it was 14 years ago.

#3. Rey Mysterio could be the first active luchador to main-event WrestleMania

Ever since Triple H took charge of WWE's creative, the promotion has been breaking records and creating history. At WrestleMania 41, fans might witness yet another historic moment.

Throughout WrestleMania's illustrious 40+ years of history, no active luchador has closed The Show of Shows. But that could change this year, provided that Rey Mysterio is the one pointing at the WrestleMania sign at the end of Royal Rumble 2025.

Despite having been active for over 30 years, Mysterio is still performing at an elite level. Additionally, he has managed to remain one of the most popular and beloved stars in the industry. Thus, it's high time he got his rightfully earned spot in the main event of WrestleMania.

#2. Royal Rumble win for Rey Mysterio could be the start of a babyface run for Dominik Mysterio

Up until early 2022, fans were highly doubtful about Dominik Mysterio making it big in the wrestling business. But a well-timed heel turn and a highly-gripping feud against his own father turned him into one of the top heels in the industry today.

Although Dominik's heel run has been nothing short of generational, it might not be long before he returns to being a babyface. Interestingly, that might work since The Judgment Day member has made significant improvements as an on-screen personality in the last two-and-a-half years.

But a potential babyface turn for the heat magnet should happen logically. Rey Mysterio winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match could open the door to that. Dominik burying the hatchet and celebrating with his father following the latter's long-overdue WrestleMania main event might convince the fans to start cheering for the 27-year-old star.

#1 Bad Bunny could return to WWE for a dream match

This decade has featured numerous celebrities not only competing in a WWE match but also proving to be quite remarkable at the craft. Bad Bunny is inarguably at the top of the mountain in that regard.

The Chambea singer's last match took place at Backlash 2023, in which he defeated friend-turned-foe Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. Despite having steered clear of the ring for almost two years, Bad Bunny has admitted that he wants another match in the future.

If Rey Mysterio wins the Royal Rumble and then either of the World Championships at WrestleMania 41, his first title defense could be against a returning Bad Bunny. This potential dream match becoming a reality would be the perfect way to kick off the Hall of Famer's title run on a newsworthy note.

