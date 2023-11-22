4 things Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce's secret meeting on WWE RAW may have been about - Major change to championship titles?

WWE Monday Night RAW featured a surprise appearance. Nick Aldis, the SmackDown General Manager, appeared backstage following an incident between RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and much of the tag team roster on the red brand.

There is and has been tension between the two ever since both men were revealed to be the General Managers of their respective brands. That decision was made by the WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H. The pair have emphasized friendly competition ever since.

In their brief segment, the pair discussed having a private meeting of some kind. The cameras did not stick with the two authority figures, so it is not clear what went on at the meeting, nor is it even obvious what Pearce and Aldis discussed.

This article will take a look at the secret meeting between Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce in an attempt to figure out what it may have been about. This includes a major change to top titles and a brand-new premium live event. What may have been discussed?

Below are four things Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce's secret meeting on WWE RAW may have been about.

#4. They could be discussing a trade between brands

Expand Tweet

The most obvious and potentially peaceful option for the two General Managers to be discussing is a trade. Even before either man was officially declared for their role, a major trade occurred.

Jey Uso was first moved to WWE Monday Night RAW, a decision Cody Rhodes helped to make using any sway he had in the company. Upon Nick Aldis joining the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, he picked up Kevin Owens for Friday Night SmackDown to close the deal.

The pair may be attempting to work out a trade, either to get Kevin Owens back on RAW or for something new altogether. Aldis was seen talking to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in the past, for example. Could he be trying to bring them to the blue brand? Only time will tell.

#3. Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis may set up a brand vs. brand premium live event

Expand Tweet

When Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis were revealed to be the new WWE General Managers, Aldis almost immediately noted some healthy competition could exist between the pair. In the time since then, there has been tension building between the pair.

For example, Nick Aldis had Adam Pearce removed from the building during an episode of WWE SmackDown. Nick has also been seen chatting to a RAW talent, which frustrated Pearce. Beyond that, they are both trying to sign the top free agents.

To truly make things competitive, they could have a premium live event where RAW and SmackDown stars clash. Survivor Series won't have the theme, so perhaps Bragging Rights could be brought back for brand warfare.

#2. They may split the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Finn Balor (left) and Damian Priest (right)

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship is a combination of two sets of belts. This includes the RAW Tag Team Titles and the equally coveted SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The belts were unified last year when The Usos defeated RK-Bro on an episode of SmackDown.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions are The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The pair are in their second reign with the gold, having won the titles from Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

There is a chance that after speculation for over a year now, Triple H and company officials will finally split the titles. Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis could have discussed plans to officially separate the prestigious belts, giving RAW their own titles and SmackDown their own separate championship to be won. However, The Judgment Day may not be happy with this.

#1. The discussion may be related to Mickie James

Mickie James

Mickie James is a great female superstar. She has been involved in the industry for decades now, having reached major success everywhere she has been. This includes WWE, where she won numerous titles.

According to reports, the former TNA Knockouts Champion is a free agent. She had spent time in IMPACT/TNA Wrestling but is looking to explore other opportunities. Many feel as if this could lead to her WWE return.

While most would naturally assume she is SmackDown bound, her veteran skills may be best fit for Monday Night RAW. Nick Aldis could have appeared on the red brand to negotiate on Mickie's behalf. Additionally, James may want to avoid Damage CTRL.

What do you think Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis would have probably discussed together? Sound off in the comments section below!

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.