Former WWE champion now considered a free agent

A major former WWE name is now a free agent.

Nick Aldis is running the show Friday nights as the blue brand's general manager, and the viewers are loving it. His real-life wife, Mickie James, resurfacing on WWE TV is something many have speculated for months on end. Now, there seems to be a legitimate possibility for that to happen.

Per PWInsider, Mickie James is no longer listed as an active member of the IMPACT Wrestling roster. It was also noted that the former Women's Champion is taking "a break" from the company.

Expand Tweet

James has shown support and gratitude for what Nick Aldis has been able to do of late. The latter has experienced growing popularity since being appointed as the SmackDown general manager by Triple H in the new season premiere.

While she has not openly mentioned anything regarding a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion, it's not out of the question.

Mickie James has an important reason why she is still wrestling after leaving WWE

The WWE legend has often cited the global juggernaut wrestling company as the place to be for any star hoping to make it in the wrestling business.

While appearing for an interview with Under The Ring recently, Mickie James elaborated on a valuable reason she is still wrestling in her 40s:

"When I left WWE, I wanted to do something for women's wrestling," James said. "To change the game for women has always been my number one priority since 1998 when I first stepped into a wrestling school and realized that we were different, and treated different, and, the opportunities were different for women than they were for men."

Her most notable rival, arguably of her entire wrestling career, was Trish Stratus. The Hall of Famer made a comeback in 2023 and feuded with Becky Lynch. She recently teased another run.

Despite only doing sporadic appearances, Stratus' performances were well-received by the viewers by and large. Their contemporary, Lita, also briefly returned to in-ring competition earlier this year.

Would you like to see Mickie James back on SmackDown or RAW down the line? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer