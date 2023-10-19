Mickie James discloses valuable reason why she remains an active wrestler after leaving WWE

Mickie James is best known for her time in WWE. Before the Women's Revolution in the 2010s, she and Trish Stratus arguably pulled off the most iconic women's feud in the company's history.

Presently a member of IMPACT Wrestling, James elaborated on her consistent effort to remain a top-tier talent at 44 years old.

During her time in the Stamford-based promotion, the division was mostly relegated to insignificant storylines and Diva moments. While doing an interview for Under The Ring, the former WWE Women's Champion revealed that her goal was to bring eyes to women's wrestling:

"When I left WWE, I wanted to do something for women's wrestling," James said. "To change the game for women has always been my number one priority since 1998 when I first stepped into a wrestling school and realized that we were different, and treated different, and, the opportunities were different for women than they were for men." [From 7:00 onwards]

She went on to say that despite taking 20 years to get to a position where a company like IMPACT Wrestling came to her for the opportunity, it is a rewarding experience knowing how other women are doing well today.

James spoke extensively about the WWE debut of Nick Aldis, revealing an interesting detail about her husband that, according to her, could make fans either love him or hate him. Check out the details here.

Mickie James was reportedly in plans to join Nick Aldis as Co-GM on WWE SmackDown

Per WrestleVotes, there were discussions to bring Mickie James on board for SmackDown. This was based on her interest in a co-GM position alongside her husband Nick Aldis. However, the plan was evidently dropped as The Englishman made his debut this past Friday night.

As of this writing, Mickie James is scheduled to face Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at the company's biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory, on October 21.

Prior to the announcement, Trinity spoke about her true feelings on a potential match against Mickie James. Read about it here.

Would you like to see Mickie James back on WWE TV? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

When using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit Under The Ring.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches