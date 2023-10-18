44-year-old former WWE star reveals why Nick Aldis is "perfect" as SmackDown GM

Triple H introduced Nick Aldis to the WWE Universe on SmackDown this past Friday night. The former world champion may be a well-known name among wrestling aficionados, but he is still a fresh face in the eyes of casual viewers. Mickie James recently commented on Aldis' new role in the Stamford-based promotion.

Aldis did not receive the biggest of pops when he debuted on the blue brand. However, to his credit, The National Treasure immediately showcased his remarkable promo skills when he took a jab at NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

For those unaware, Aldis' wife is WWE legend Mickie James. During an interview with Under The Ring, James expressed her excitement about the former world champion's new on-screen position. She added that her real-life partner would excel as SmackDown's general manager.

"I can’t tell you how excited I am for Nick. He’s worked a really long time, and there’s been opportunities that perhaps he thought it may never happen, or we thought it would never happen, just different things along the way, and I feel like it’s his time now. I’m so grateful that he’s finally gotten an opportunity, I know he’s going to kill it." [H/T: Fightful]

The 44-year-old further mentioned that Nick Aldis could be "cocky," so the viewers might witness different shades of his character on the blue brand.

"He’s so great on the microphone as it is, but I think this GM role is perfect because he can be cocky and people can love him, or they can hate him. I’m so excited for him and he deserves it more than the world."

James also revealed that she got very emotional when she heard about her husband's opportunity. However, the legend had to wait for it to finally happen on WWE TV before sharing her excitement with the fans.

Nick Aldis on a text message he received from top WWE RAW star

Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis had a remarkable feud in 2018, which led to two high-profile matches. This was followed by The American Nightmare's AEW signing. The second-generation wrestler made his triumphant WWE comeback in 2022 at WrestleMania 38 to face Seth Rollins.

During an interview with Busted Open earlier this year, Aldis disclosed that The American Nightmare texted him after his massive return at The Show of Shows.

"When Cody came back to WWE, he sent me a very nice message after his WrestleMania return just sort of acknowledging that our match really sort of helped set that journey for him. And I appreciated that. I'm proud of him, and I'm proud of what we did together." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Plenty of viewers who have followed the careers of Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes hope to see them square off for a rubber match, as they are currently tied at one victory each.

Will Cody Rhodes move to Friday nights and meet Nick Aldis down the line? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches