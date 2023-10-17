Backstage reaction to the WWE debut of Nick Aldis - Report

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is a known name among wrestling nerds. When news broke about him taking up the role of producer, some fans were left in disbelief.

However, all of that changed as Aldis was revealed on Friday night by WWE CCO Triple H that he is the new authority of the blue brand.

Per Fightful Select (subscription required), Nick Aldis officially signed with the Stamford-based promotion last week and has high marks backstage. A lot of people reportedly have good things to say about him. It was also noted that the former IMPACT Wrestling and NWA star is no longer listed as producer.

There is also hope among the diehard fans of the business that Nick Aldis will eventually revert to in-ring competition. As of this writing, though, he has created a buzz as the "new sheriff in town."

Nick Aldis brought Kevin Owens to WWE SmackDown, explains why

Jey Uso's move to WWE RAW made it clear that a superstar from Monday nights will be brought to the Friday show. Turns out, the blue brand chose former Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley about bringing in The Prizefighter on his first night as GM, Nick Aldis disclosed why he made the call to Owens on WWE Digital Exclusive:

"But I felt like Kevin Owens met the criteria for a number of reasons. One obviously being that he is a very, very top-tier talent. But also, we’re in a new season. And I feel like Kevin is entering a new season of his career, meaning that he has just come off an incredible run with Sami as the Tag Team Champions," Aldis said. [H/T: Wrestlezone]

The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion also added:

“So I feel like the time is right for him to look at singles competition again. And with that in mind, I felt like all of those different parts were in the right place. So I made a call to Kevin, we discussed things, I talked to Adam, I talked to Triple H, we made some negotiations, and we got the deal done. I’m very happy for Kevin Owens to be part of SmackDown.”

What are your thoughts on Nick Aldis making his WWE debut and Kevin Owens moving to Friday nights? Sound off in the comments section below.