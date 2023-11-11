"That sounds good to me" - Major star reveals specific reason why WWE return could happen

The year 2023 featured tons of blockbuster matches on premium live events, with many WWE Superstars getting to showcase their talents. Some of them surprised on-lookers and over-achieved.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, self-admittedly, was able to do things this year that she could not do during her prime.

Stratus spoke to Chris Van Vliet recently during the premiere of the feature film The Iron Claw, which is about the Von Erich wrestling family. She revealed what it would take for her to come back for another run:

"When I embarked on the journey, I came back for WrestleMania, 'Let's do this little program.' Suddenly, heel Trish had to come alive. Then, it just kept going and going. I got to do things I didn't get to do, right? Ladder Match, Saudi Arabia, Cage Match. To be able to dip my toes into the current landscape and check boxes that I wasn't able to check back in the day was pretty amazing. Yeah, I mean, I could become an eight-time champ. That sounds good to me. Why not?" [H/T: Fightful]

Her rivalry with Becky Lynch culminated in a Steel Cage match at WWE Payback in September. After losing to the Irish star, Stratus was knocked out cold by Zoey Stark. While many fans believed this to be the beginning of a new feud for the Hall of Famer, it was instead used to write her off TV.

When Trish Stratus teased going after Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in WWE

Earlier this year, coming out of WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair were the top champions of the women's division. While appearing on an episode of After The Bell, Trish Stratus praised the two stars while also showing interest in facing the two:

"With Rhea Ripley. It's been wonderful to watch. She's pretty special and I'm so happy to see where she's at. Bianca, she's someone special. She's so athletic. I feel like she's someone that is born to do what she does. It's so natural and so effortless. I love seeing her. She's a great champion. I mean, could I dethrone her? Maybe? Probably, but I enjoy watching her. I think they're both great and also both beautiful." [H/T Wrestling News]

Trish Stratus did not comment on her WWE return in the abovementioned interview with Chris Van Vliet. But based on what she said, one can safely assume the Hall of Famer will be back.

Do you expect Trish Stratus to be part of WrestleMania 40 in some fashion? Sound off in the comments section below!

