Top Female WWE Star praises "special" Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair 

As two of WWE's biggest and brightest stars, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair recently both received huge praise from Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

At WrestleMania 39 this month, both Belair and Ripley established themselves as the two best women on the roster, with Bianca defeating Asuka to retain the RAW Women's title, whilst Rhea beat Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Speaking on After The Bell with Corey Graves, Trish Stratus complimented the special athletic abilities of both champions.

"With Rhea Ripley. It's been wonderful to watch. She's pretty special and I'm so happy to see where she's at. Bianca, she's someone special. She's so athletic. I feel like she's someone that is born to do what she does. It's so natural and so effortless. I love seeing her. She's a great champion. I mean, could I dethrone her? Maybe? Probably, but I enjoy watching her. I think they're both great and also both beautiful." [H/T Wrestling News]

From both winning Royal Rumble matches to winning their first main roster titles at WrestleMania in 2021, Belair and Ripley's WWE careers have almost mirrored one another.

When will Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair next face off?

Given their positions on the card in recent years, it is fair to say that the two current Women's Champions are seen as two integral figures in World Wrestling Entertainment's future.

During a recent interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Rhea Ripley pondered a potential future WrestleMania showdown with Bianca Belair somewhere down the line.

"Whether that’s WrestleMania 40, WrestleMania 41, WrestleMania 42, I don’t know when that’s gonna happen but it’s gonna be a WrestleMania match and it’s gonna steal the show and it will be the main event of one of the nights of WrestleMania. We’ll see when it happens," said Ripley. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Fans got a tease of their eventual showdown on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 earlier this month, with the Australian star sending a message to The EST of WWE.

