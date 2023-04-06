"It's Monday Night Mami" - Rhea Ripley explains her recent interaction with fellow WWE Champion

She might be the SmackDown Women's Champion, but Rhea Ripley still believes that WWE RAW is her show.

On Saturday night at WrestleMania 39, The Nightmare defeated Charlotte Flair to become SmackDown Women's Champion for the first time. But what does this mean for the RAW Superstar going forward?

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was a guest on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about confronting RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair on Monday night following WrestleMania 39, Ripley said she did it to remind Belair that RAW is Monday Night Mami whether The EST of WWE likes it or not.

"It’s Monday Night Mami, whether Bianca likes it or not," Rhea Ripley said. "Yeah, I might be SmackDown Women’s Champion, but I ran that place with The Judgment Day, and I had to go out there and take my moment, my moment to show everyone exactly what we look like next to each other again. Because I was number one contender for Bianca’s championship, and unfortunately for me, I got injured, and that got ripped away from me. So I just wanted to remind her that I’m still here, and this is still my show. But this was my sort of warning to her, but also a little goodbye because I will be stepping away, more on SmackDown. But you might still see me here and there."

Rhea Ripley says her picture with Triple H backstage at WrestleMania 39 was very special to her

Rhea Ripley is a product of the WWE NXT system and has had several backstage photos with Triple H over the years as part of the black and gold brand.

But her recent photo with The Game following her win at WrestleMania 39 felt different to The Nightmare than the previous ones that came before it.

"Yeah, for sure. I mean, these photos are always very special," Rhea Ripley admitted. "Especially knowing that Triple H is the reason that I started in this industry, but this one, it just felt so different. And it's funny because that photo doesn't show all the black makeup that I got on his face. [laughs]"

