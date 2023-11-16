4 Things Nick Aldis could do on the road to Survivor Series 2023

Nick Aldis was named the General Manager of SmackDown during the build to Survivor Series. It allowed Adam Pearce to focus solely on RAW as its GM, leaving the blue brand to the wrestling veteran.

In the weeks following the general manager appointments, Aldis and Pearce have crossed paths a few times. Each has appeared on the other's show, but Aldis had Pearce leave the building. When the former IMPACT Champion appeared on RAW, Pearce was more inviting.

There aren't any brand warfare matches booked for the show, but things should change. Aldis can do a few things to make an impact as GM before the event. Here are four things he can do on the road to Survivor Series.

#4 Try to poach/entice RAW talent to join SmackDown

Having Aldis as SmackDown GM would have made sense during the 2023 WWE Draft. He could have targeted stars for SmackDown and gained a rapport with the brand.

Once installed as the GM, he was backstage conversing with many stars. He did the same when he journeyed to RAW, including talking to The Miz and the duo of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

A way to sow even more tension between the brands leading up to Survivor Series would be to have Aldis do more of the same. It could plant seeds of discord should any of the stars he talks with represent RAW.

#3 Offer incentives to SmackDown stars victorious at Survivor Series

Nick Aldis could offer a path to another title shot to a star like LA Knight.

While bragging rights over the other brands are nice, they don't do much once Survivor Series is over. It mattered more when every match was RAW vs. SmackDown.

With feuds on each brand contained within their matches at the event, tangible rewards must be offered to any stars participating against RAW.

This could be future title shots or favorable match-ups at/in future events/tournaments. Winning may be the only thing, but winning without much reward isn't as fulfilling.

#2 Bring Jade Cargill to the blue brand

Jade Cargill has yet to commit to a brand since joining WWE.

Will Jade Cargill be a surprise at Survivor Series? The highly-touted free agent signing is yet to have her first WWE match. She has appeared backstage for all three of WWE's brands, appearing in the arena for the NXT Women's title match between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria.

Some reports have suggested that Cargill will be a member of the RAW roster once she actively wrestles. A good swerve, however, would be Aldis working magic to add her to the blue brand.

She has feuds with Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair to work on, so it's not like she'd be without viable challengers. Swooping in and stealing Cargill from under Pearce's nose would also be a good angle for Survivor Series.

#1 Set up an attack on RAW in classic take-over style

One of the staples of brand warfare has been one brand invading the other show during RAW or SmackDown. It's usually the underdog show that does the invading, and most of the time, it's been SmackDown doing the deed.

Since Aldis only recently became the GM, it would likely be something he would do. Adam Pearce could opt to invade SmackDown, but he's been a fixture of WWE TV for the last few years.

There haven't been any RAW vs. SmackDown matches announced yet, but that could easily change if Aldis leads the stars of the blue brand to take over the go-home RAW. It would make sense, given the separation of authority figures made recently.

The attack could also give stars like Grayson Waller, LA Knight, the New Day, Bronson Reed, and many others a spot on a potential Survivor Series team.

