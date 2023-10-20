4 Things Nick Aldis could do on SmackDown (October 20, 2023) 

On SmackDown's season premiere last week, Nick Aldis was announced as the new on-screen General Manager of the blue brand. In what was his first appearance in front of the WWE Universe, Aldis impressed everyone with his mic skills. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion also announced the arrival of Kevin Owens on SmackDown.

Since then, many have been interested to see what more changes Nick Aldis could bring to the blue brand. While SmackDown has been known for being chaotic in recent times, Aldis would be expected to restore order to the brand. This would only be possible if the Englishman took some steps towards the same.

In this article, we will look at four things Nick Aldis can do on this week's episode of SmackDown:

#4. Nick Aldis can ban Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

Since beating Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on RAW, Damian Priest and Finn Balor now have the right to appear on SmackDown.

While that's alright, the problem begins when Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio accompany them. The Judgment Day as a whole usually threatens superstars who are on their hit list.

Also, if Damian and Finn are to defend their Tag Team Titles in an honest manner, it would be important to keep Ripley and Dominik away from them. Hence, Nick Aldis could potentially ban the duo on SmackDown this week.

#3. Conduct a contract signing

After Logan Paul beat Dillon Danis last week, the former surprised WWE fans with what he did after the fight. During the post-fight interview, Paul expressed his desire to become the United States Champion and called out Rey Mysterio. This week, The Maverick will be present on the blue brand to confront the Luchador.

Hence, if WWE is going in a direction where they want to book a match between Paul and Mysterio for Crown Jewel, Nick Aldis could conduct the official contract signing on SmackDown this week. This would make the fight take place smoothly, and SmackDown will be able to confirm their first match for the Premium Live Event.

#2. Add Bianca Belair to the title match

At SummerSlam 2023, Bianca Belair experienced a glorious moment when she fought pain to beat Charlotte Flair and Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship. However, this moment did not last long as IYO SKY spoiled the night for Belair by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract and beating her.

Since then, The EST has not faced Sky for the title. Belair has also been absent from WWE programming since SmackDown after SummerSlam. Hence, on this week's episode of the blue brand, Nick Aldis could bring about the return of Belair by adding her to the title match between Flair and SKY.

#1. Start forging a brand faction for Survivor Series

When Triple H announced RAW and SmackDown would have separate General Managers, many wondered the reason behind it. While there could be many reasons, there is a possibility that WWE made this move to create a brand vs. brand match for Survivor Series.

If that's the case, then Nick Aldis can begin scouting members for team SmackDown at Survivor Series. Because the quicker Aldis begins with his scouting, the faster the team can gel and potentially register a victory for SmackDown against RAW.

