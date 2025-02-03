4 things Nikki Bella can do on WWE RAW tonight following her Royal Rumble return

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air tonight and the show is looking absolutely stacked. IYO SKY and Liv Morgan are set to go one-on-one, plus CM Punk will take on Sami Zayn in what should be an absolute barn burner.

The show might also feature some big names who returned at the Royal Rumble 2025 or otherwise made a splash. For example, Nikki Bella, Trish Stratus, and Alexa Bliss all returned during the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Nikki Bella is a particularly interesting case. She spent a while on the outs with World Wrestling Entertainment but is seemingly back in their good graces now. Given that she wrestled at the PLE and got new merch, this could mean she'll be sticking around.

While it isn't yet clear if Nikki will be on RAW or not, it will be quite interesting if she is. What might Bella do if she does appear on the red brand tonight following her Royal Rumble return? This article will tackle a handful of different, but fun routes she could take.

Below are four things Nikki Bella can do on WWE RAW tonight following her Royal Rumble return:

#4. Nikki Bella could start a feud with Liv Morgan

Nikki Bella doesn't actually have much history with the majority of the current women's division across Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown, and especially WWE NXT. She is from a different generation and thus hasn't competed with most names on the roster.

Liv Morgan is one of the rare exceptions to this. Morgan was part of The Riott Squad towards the end of Nikki Bella's time as a wrestler and they competed against each other a handful of times. In a post-Royal Rumble interview, Nikki even mentioned having unfinished business with Morgan.

This could mean that the two start a feud on RAW tonight. Liv needs a big feud heading into WrestleMania season and clashing with a WWE Hall of Famer could be exactly what Morgan and her fans want. With history together, they'll likely have good matches too.

#3. She could wrestle Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW

Whether Liv Morgan and Nikki Bella have a long-term rivalry or not, there is a chance they'll at least have short-term issues. However, with that comes Bella having to deal with more than just Morgan. She'll have to deal with one of WWE's most fiendish factions.

Liv is part of The Judgment Day, a stable also featuring Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Carlito, Dominik Mysterio, and most importantly for this article: Raquel Rodriguez. Raquel and Liv are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and have a lot of history.

Rodriguez also serves as Liv's bodyguard. If Bella does want to get her hands on Morgan, the 34-year-old could step in leading to Raquel vs. Nikki for the first time ever. How their styles would clash could be quite interesting to witness.

#2. Nikki could officially announce her retirement

Nikki Bella returning to a WWE ring was something that seemed almost impossible a month ago. Nikki and the company had a public split and it appeared as if they'd never hash things out. However, as we know now things have been patched up.

Still, Nikki not wrestling regularly isn't just down to issues with the company. For starters, she's a mother. She is also a 41-year-old with a history of neck issues. This means that wrestling regularly may be off the table. In fact, the Royal Rumble 2025 appearance could've been her swan song.

The WWE Hall of Famer could appear on RAW and officially announce her retirement. Instead of returning to the ring after Saturday, Nikki could serve as an ambassador or as a manager moving forward. Alternatively, a retired Nikki could be the General Manager for the newly created Evolve brand.

#1. She could bring Brie Bella back with her

While Nikki Bella had a lot of success in and out of WWE on her own, most fans will forever associate the former champion alongside her sister. Brie Bella and Nikki are twins who came up in World Wrestling Entertainment together and even had multiple reality shows.

Nikki Bella returning at the WWE Royal Rumble was great, but Brie's absence was notably felt. Many fans are hoping she'll return and Nikki herself even addressed whether Brie had the fire to return or not.

If Nikki appears on RAW, she could show up with Brie Bella. Together, The Bella Twins could feud with other teams in the company. This includes the aforementioned Judgment Day duo, The Unholy Union, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, and Bianca Belair & Naomi, among others.

