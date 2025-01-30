Nikki Bella finally addresses potential Brie Bella return to WWE

WWE legend Nikki Bella recently talked about her sister, Brie Bella's possible in-ring return in the Stamford-based promotion. The Bella Twins are one of the most recognizable tag teams in professional wrestling history.

The Bella Twins joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2007 and started performing for the company's then-developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). They were called up to the main roster in 2008. Nikki and Brie went on to make a huge name for themselves by winning several titles and earning a place in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020.

Nikki Bella recently made a massive appearance on RAW's Netflix debut. During the show, the legend was shown on the camera and received a huge pop from fans. Since then, many people have been speculating about the Hall of Famer's potential in-ring return.

During a recent interview with US Weekly, Nikki said she told her sister, Brie Bella, about the reception she received on RAW's Netflix debut. The former Women's Champion felt she and Brie should return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Nikki also mentioned that Brie had the desire to have one last run as an in-ring competitor, so it would not be hard to convince her.

"When I went and I came back, I was like, 'Brie, it’s so amazing.' So maybe we should make a comeback. She’s so in mom mode, but Brie has that fire in her, too. She has that last run. I feel like it wouldn’t take a lot to get her to come back with me," Nikki said. [H/T: US Weekly]

Nikki Bella said she missed being in a WWE ring

During the same interview with US Weekly, Nikki Bella said she missed being around her WWE family and competing in the ring. Nikki also highlighted the reception she received from fans on RAW's Netflix premiere, saying that it started to give her "feels."

"I feel like I’ve still got this. I've missed it for quite a few years. I miss being Nikki Bella. I miss being around that family. I definitely miss being in that ring. When they put me in the crowd that night and to feel the energy and see the Bella Army, whether they were in the crowd or online, it starts to give you these feels." [H/T: US Weekly]

Although Nikki Bella's return to WWE is possible, Brie Bella's comeback may be doubtful as her husband, Bryan Danielson, is an important part of AEW. It will be interesting to see whether The Bella Twins will return to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.

