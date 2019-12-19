4 things NXT got right on this week’s episode (December 18, 2019)

NXT delivered yet another solid show this week!

This week’s WWE NXT was a much-anticipated one as fans were looking forward to the two top championship matches which were announced for the episode.

The NXT Championship and the NXT Women’s Championship were both on the line during the night, and both Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley proved to be extremely deserving of the opportunity.

Apart from that, we saw several mid-card matches during the episode as the brand tried to build on some Superstars for the future.

With a surprise return and a huge victory for Damien Preist, fans can rest assured that the future of NXT remains brighter than ever.

In this article, we'll look at the 4 things the company got right on this week’s NXT.

#4 Cameron Grimes gets one over

Last week, Cameron Grimes attacked Kushida backstage to avenge his loss to the Japanse Superstar a week earlier.

Kushida responded by simply taking Grimes’ hat away during a match. This week, a scheduled match between the two men saw Kushida come out with the hat that he’d stolen from Grimes.

Even though Kushida had the upper hand for most of the match, and it seemed like he’d bag another victory over Grimes, he was handed a surprise loss.

While the match wasn’t too bad, the result will allow the company to further stretch this rivalry at a time when they’re trying to build both Superstars. It was a good build and a better effort from the two men as compared to their previous match a couple of weeks ago.

Kushida requires a good build on NXT following his loss to WALTER on NXT UK, while Grimes is also still looking for a few breakthrough performances which could help him get to the North American Championship picture.

Grimes looked very strong in NXT before this rivalry began, while Kushida has entered the picture with the right to pick up some victories on his way to the top again.

