4 things NXT got right on this week’s episode (January 8, 2020)

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Gargano and Balor will likely meet at TakeOver: Portland

NXT opened 2020 with its first episode that showcased some incredible in-ring action.

The new NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley couldn’t wait to come out and address the fans, while Roderick Strong waited patiently to see who’d be his next challenger.

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic rang in the new year with two fantastic tag team matches. The Undisputed Era managed to overcome Gallus while Imperium outperformed The Forgotten Sons in their respective matches.

Apart from that, Johnny Gargano also came out this week to address the NXT Universe and Finn Balor was not too far behind in coming out to taunt the former NXT Champion.

In this article, we will look at the 4 things NXT got right on this week’s episode.

#4 Theory’s first win

Theory picked up his first victory this week

In case you missed the North American Championship match on the Christmas Special between Roderick Strong and Austin Theory, then we suggest you go back and watch it immediately!

The newcomer made his mark with his debut performance in the ring and was back in action against Joaquin Wilde.

While the action in the match wasn’t remotely as good as in the one between Strong and Theory, it was good enough to push the latter forward on the Black and Gold brand by allowing him to pick up a dominating victory.

Advertisement

It was incredible to watch how quick Theory can move in the ring and counter his opponent without messing up at all. All of this showcased the amount of talent he has, and gave the fans a glimpse of what's to come from the Superstar.

This was a great segment and match that allowed him to start building up on NXT after a great show on his debut (although he lost that match).

1 / 4 NEXT