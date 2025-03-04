4 Things that ONLY The Rock can get away with in WWE

The Rock has repeatedly made it clear that he is the most powerful man in WWE. He has proved that on numerous occasions since he has been able to return and make a major impact.

Rock took over the WrestleMania main event last year, and it seems he is set to do the same again this year, in John Cena's corner as he battles Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship following his recent heel turn.

The following list looks at just four things that only The Final Boss can get away with in WWE.

#4. Making it clear that he is Triple H's boss

WWE is now in the Triple H era, and it was made clear last year that this is now his brainchild. However, there was a point when The Rock and HHH faced off backstage following the WrestleMania kick-off event, and The Game did nothing about The Rock swearing at him.

The Rock has made a point of claiming he is Triple H's boss because he sits on the Board of Directors and doesn't have to answer to anyone in the company, something that only he could get away with in the current era.

#3. Cutting promos where he accuses the WWE Universe of having STDs

Rock is an old breed of WWE Superstar who was taught to work the crowd and deliver insults when needed. This means he is one of only a select few stars who still do this, but his insults show that he still lives in the 1990s.

Rock has returned and accused the WWE Universe of having STDs several times in recent years, and it seems that he is the only star bold enough to do this in the current era.

#2. Bringing in a fake title and declaring himself Champion

The People's Championship became a major part of WrestleMania 40, but it was a title that was handed to The Rock by Muhammed Ali's mother at The Hall of Fame ceremony the night before.

The title had no business being on WWE TV and wasn't competitive. The Final Boss clearly just wanted a belt because Roman Reigns had one, and no one told him not to use it.

#1. The Rock's last-minute return decision to force WWE to rewrite entire shows

WWE reportedly had plans for WrestleMania without Rock, and no other star could force the company to rewrite entire episodes of shows to include him and his ideas.

Rock decided to return the day before SmackDown last month, and the whole episode was rewritten to allow him to do so.

