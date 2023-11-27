4 things Randy Orton must do in WWE before retiring

Randy Orton made an epic return at WWE Survivor Series 2023, helping his team win the WarGames Match in the main event. The All-State Arena came unglued for The Viper after 18 months out, and he proved that he hasn't lost a step in his long layoff. The Apex Predator looked as good as ever, dishing out all his classic offence, including an unbelievable RKO to JD McDonagh.

Following Orton's triumphant return, the audience is eager to see what direction his career takes next. Since the iconic superstar was abruptly taken away from the WWE Universe in career-threatening fashion, whatever time is left to see him perform is much more precious. Thus, there are a few crucial milestones he must achieve before hanging up the boots once and for all.

Here are four things Randy Orton must do in WWE before retiring

#4: Randy Orton must pursue the WWE World Championship record

The matter of who should break Ric Flair's record of sixteen WWE World Championships has caused great fan debate in recent years. John Cena, Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair are the active competitors closest to the iconic mark, and each have a compelling case for pursuing it.

Thus, it would be great "business" to see The Viper chase the record currently jointly held by his former stablemate and arguably his greatest rival. For his longevity, reliability and loyalty to the company, many would say the 14-time world champion deserves to equal, or even break arguably the company's most important record.

#3: Another epic heel run before winding up his WWE career

Randy Orton returned as a babyface in WarGames, receiving a chorus of cheers from the Rosemont crowd. The Viper has become a much-loved figure in recent years due to fans' respect for his decorated career. While he has been great in this "beloved veteran" role, he has always been a natural heel, crafting three iconic villains in The Legend Killer, The Viper and The Apex Predator.

Therefore, whether he has one year, or one decade left in the tank, the 14-time world champion must have at least one more epic heel run before retiring. It would simply be a disservice to the WWE Universe if one of the greatest heels of all time didn't do what he does best at least one more time. That Jey Uso tease had everyone on the edge of their seats, didn't it?

#2: Randy Orton must help put over the next generation of WWE before hanging up his boots

Randy Orton is a locker room veteran and one of, if not the most accomplished superstars in WWE today. He accumulated a great deal of star power over his career by creating iconic moments with anyone from Mick Foley and Ric Flair to John Cena and Edge. He has also done his best to pass on that star power to younger performers, both as an ally and rival, to varying levels of success.

Given that his remaining time in the squared circle is more precious than ever, it must be used to elevate even more future main eventers. This could mean rekindling old hostilities with Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, or writing new chapters with the likes of Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker. What's for sure is that the next generation has a lot to gain from being in the ring with The Apex Predator.

#1: Randy Orton must enter the WWE Hall Of Fame when it's all said and done

After the career he's had, Randy Orton is undoubtedly a future first-ballot WWE Hall Of Famer. The Viper has arguably achieved more success than any other current superstar in the company, building a towering legacy for himself over 21 years of excellence. It would be a great disservice to all he has achieved in the promotion if he didn't end up in the Hall Of Fame.

Given that the likes of Rey Mysterio have received the honor as active competitors, it would be nice to see Orton receive his flowers while he's still a regular on WWE programming.

