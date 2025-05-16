4 things Randy Orton could do on WWE SmackDown

WWE Backlash aired this past Saturday, but the Sports Entertainment juggernaut is already looking ahead to its next Premium Live Event. The next PLE will be Money in the Bank, which will air in just a few weeks.

Before Money in the Bank, though, there will be several television shows. This includes Saturday Night's Main Event, plus a handful of RAW and SmackDown episodes. In fact, SmackDown will be airing later tonight on the USA Network.

One of the most interesting hooks for tonight's show will be Randy Orton's involvement. The Viper was part of the Backlash main event and ultimately lost to John Cena, albeit thanks to a ton of chaos and RKOs to various staff members along the way.

So, what will Randy Orton do following his frustrating loss at Backlash? This article will take a look at a handful of things The Viper could do on the blue brand's next installment tonight, which could even include Randy losing his job thanks to his attacks on various staff members.

Below are four things Randy Orton could do on WWE SmackDown.

#4. He could RKO Nick Aldis yet again

Nick Aldis is known to WWE fans as the General Manager of Friday Night SmackDown. While he has done a fantastic job in the role, Aldis is actually an accomplished pro wrestler. In fact, he is a former world champion in TNA Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance.

With that being said, Randy Orton seemingly doesn't care. He has delivered multiple RKO's to Nick Aldis since returning to WWE television a year and a half ago. This includes one at Backlash this past Saturday.

While The National Treasure might not be pleased, Orton could repeat the process on SmackDown. To either exercise his demons and relieve tension after his loss or just for the fun of it, The Legend Killer could hit another devastating RKO to Nick Aldis on SmackDown.

#3. Nick Aldis could fire Randy Orton from WWE

As noted, Randy Orton has been hitting the RKO on Nick Aldis repeatedly over the past year and a half. The first time the WWE legend did it, Nick Aldis fined The Viper, but seemingly took it in stride.

Prior to Backlash, Nick Aldis seemed quite frustrated with Randy Orton. Now that Orton has once again hit the RKO on the former wrestler-turned-general manager, he may be punished at a level few would expect.

Nick Aldis could snap and fire Randy Orton from WWE live on SmackDown tonight. While Triple H might try to step in and protect Orton, it would show both Randy and the rest of the roster that messing with Nick is a big mistake. Poor behavior like attacking the boss has to have consequences, right?

#2. Orton could request that Cody Rhodes to return and save SmackDown from John Cena

Prior to John Cena winning the Undisputed WWE Champion, the man on top of SmackDown and arguably World Wrestling Entertainment as a whole was Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare won the title from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 and held it until WrestleMania 41.

Unfortunately, Cody lost the coveted title to John Cena at WrestleMania and hasn't appeared on television since. Fans have certainly noticed The American Nightmare's absence and he is missed. Randy likely is aware of it too.

Given that Orton was unable to stop John Cena, he could step up and call for his mentee to return. Orton could say that it is up to Cody Rhodes to dethrone John Cena of the Undisputed WWE Championship and stop the 17-time title holder from ruining pro wrestling. If he makes the plea, Cody might listen and return soon after.

#1. The Viper could be in a Money in the Bank qualifier

While WWE Backlash took place this past Saturday, things aren't slowing down for World Wrestling Entertainment. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut will be hosting two big premium live events next month: Money in the Bank and Worlds Collide.

For Money in the Bank, the show will feature two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. One bout will feature male stars and one will feature women's superstars. Qualifying matches for these two big bouts will begin taking place on WWE SmackDown tonight.

Randy could be in a qualifying bout and ultimately win. This would grant him entry in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and it could lead to The Viper earning a guaranteed title opportunity. From there, world title #15 could be nearby.

