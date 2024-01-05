4 things Roman Reigns can do tonight at WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution

On SmackDown, things have become complicated for Roman Reigns. Before Survivor Series: WarGames, Reigns only had to deal with animosity from LA Knight. However, after the Premium Live Event, The Tribal Chief has to deal with two more rivals in the form of Randy Orton and AJ Styles.

To add up, on RAW Day 1, Roman Reigns was also called out by The Rock. Naturally, many are eyeing to dethrone the Head of the Table. Hence, on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, it will be interesting to see what Reigns does.

In this article, we will look at four things Roman Reigns can do on the upcoming episode of SmackDown's New Year Revolution:

#4. Roman Reigns can look to restore his relationship with Nick Aldis

On SmackDown, Roman Reigns is pretty much cornered. The Tribal Chief has threats from the likes of LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton. In such hard times, it will be important for Reigns to seek help from people outside The Bloodline.

In this case, Reigns will have to build a good relationship with Nick Aldis and get him on his side. The last time the duo had a meeting, it went pretty hostile. Therefore, on the upcoming episode of the blue brand, Reigns could look to rebuild his relationship with Aldis and get him on his side.

#3. Attack Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles will face each other in a triple-threat match to determine who will challenge Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. However, if Reigns wants, he could change the outcome of this match and the outcome of what can happen at the Rumble.

During the triple threat match, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion can orchestrate an attack on all three superstars, which could force Nick Aldis to book a Fatal 4-Way match at Royal Rumble. While Fatal 4-Way may seemingly not put the odds in Reigns' favor, The Tribal Chief will have the opportunity to get rid of all three rivals at once.

#2. Make Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso enter the Royal Rumble

While Roman Reigns will deal with the winner of Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble, after the premium live event, he will have to face the winner of the 30-man match. However, there is a way Reigns can ensure that the winner of the Rumble causes no threat to him.

The way to ensure that would be by declaring Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso for the 2024 Royal Rumble. If either men succeed in winning the match, then Reigns could ensure that they go and challenge Seth Rollins on RAW. It will be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief takes this step.

#1. Respond to the call out from The Rock

On RAW Day 1 2024, The Rock made a surprise return to the red brand. While he initially had a physical confrontation with Jinder Mahal, The People's Champion made quite the buzz when he called out Roman Reigns. Since then, Reigns has reacted to the call-out by only posting a laughing emoji on X.

However, on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, there is a huge possibility that The Tribal Chief will speak about The Rock's action on RAW. If he chooses to do the same, it will be interesting to see what he says. It will also be worth following whether Rock and Reigns will fight at WrestleMania 40 or before that.