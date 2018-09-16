4 things Roman Reigns has not won in WWE

Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 32

Roman Reigns is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. Since debuting as the Shield's enforcer in 2012 Survivor Series, Roman has achieved a lot in WWE. The Big Dog has a resume that speaks volumes.

His various accolades in WWE include 3 reigns as the WWE champion, winning the 2015 Royal Rumble, defeating the Undertaker at Wrestlemania and numerous other title wins. He is the reigning Universal champion.

However, there are some honors even the big dog could not achieve. This list will be taking a look at those honors that has eluded the Samoan superstar. Defunct titles and titles exclusive to other brands are not included in this list.

#4 RAW tag team championship

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose held the RAW tag team championship

Roman Reigns is a grand slam champion. He captured the WWE tag team championship with Seth Rollins in 2013. Now, the WWE tag team championship is defunct and is replaced by brand-exclusive tag team championships. RAW has RAW tag team championship whereas SmackDown Live has SD tag team championship.

Roman Reigns has had a shot at RAW tag team titles when he and Seth Rollins took on then RAW tag team champions, Sheamus and Cesaro. However, they lost that match by DQ when Jason Jordan attacked Cesaro.

The Big Dog has plenty of time to capture the red brand's tag team championships.

