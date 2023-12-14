4 Things Roman Reigns might say when he comes back to WWE on SmackDown this week

Roman Reigns is the top dog of WWE. He has been the Universal Champion for nearly three and a half years and captured the other world title available to him in 2022. He currently holds both to this very day.

While many stars of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT appear on television every week, The Tribal Chief has a much more limited schedule. He generally only competes at the biggest Premium Live Events of the year and appears on occasional episodes of SmackDown.

The Head of the Table will return to the blue brand this Friday. This will be his first SmackDown appearance following Crown Jewel 2023. He defeated LA Knight to retain his coveted title at the big show in Saudi Arabia.

Naturally, Roman returning means things are bound to get interesting. A lot has changed in the weeks following his last appearance. He has new and old foes alike looking to take his spot. This article will examine some of what Roman may discuss and do come Friday Night SmackDown.

#4. He may address Randy Orton targeting The Bloodline

Expand Tweet

As noted, much has changed since Roman Reigns last appeared on WWE television. One of the biggest changes came at Survivor Series: WarGames when Randy Orton made his epic return as part of the babyface team in the Men's WarGames Match.

Since then, Orton has signed with WWE SmackDown and made it clear his goal is to get revenge on The Bloodline. The group was responsible for Randy's injury last year, and he plans to take out every member individually. This includes The Tribal Chief.

When Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown, he will likely address The Viper. This could mean challenging Orton to a fight or simply laughing off the veteran. Roman may not take him seriously following his serious back injury, writing off the legendary star.

#3. Roman Reigns could yell at WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis

Expand Tweet

Another thing that has changed in Roman Reigns' absence is the rise of Nick Aldis. Triple H announced Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown would have a General Manager. WWE RAW's is Adam Pearce, while Aldis leads the blue brand.

Nick Aldis appears to be a forward-thinking WWE official who leads his way and doesn't take gruff from others. This includes Paul Heyman, as he recently told the legendary manager that he had no problem sacrificing the entire Bloodline to sign Randy Orton to a deal.

This will not sit well with Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has manipulated World Wrestling Entertainment officials and staff for years. He will likely try to put fear into Aldis, perhaps by yelling at him or tearing Nick down in front of the audience.

#2. He could address CM Punk

CM Punk at NXT Deadline 2023

Survivor Series: WarGames didn't just feature one return. It didn't just feature two WWE comebacks. Three superstars made their celebrated return to Chicago. The aforementioned Randy Orton competed, R-Truth appeared, and most shockingly, CM Punk returned to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Punk hasn't exactly minced his words since returning, either. He has made his intentions clear. He wants to main event WrestleMania. The Voice Of The Voiceless also "acknowledged" Roman Reigns but noted that he was a "Paul Heyman Guy" initially.

The Tribal Chief could finally react to CM Punk's return to WWE. Many wonder how he feels about it, given Punk's past behavior. Will Roman be supportive? Will he verbally attack The Best in the World? How he may act remains to be seen, which is why the possibility of it happening is so intriguing.

#1. Roman may kick Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline

Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns

The final entry on this list is about a loose end yet to be officially wrapped up. Roman Reigns' frequent breaks mean some stories can go on a bit longer than fans expect, and one is Jimmy Uso's status with the top WWE faction.

Jimmy Uso and his twin brother Jey Uso left The Bloodline earlier this year. After that, Jimmy cost Jey an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against The Tribal Chief. While he didn't do it for Roman, he has found himself back in the good graces of the group to some extent.

Still, Roman never officially let him back in. Come Friday Night SmackDown, Reigns could address Jimmy's status in the group. This could mean making him a full-time member again or kicking Uso out of the stable. With Roman, it is hard to know what he may do.

