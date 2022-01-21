4 things that Seth Rollins surprisingly hasn't done in professional wrestling

Seth Rollins is one of WWE's most accomplished superstars of the modern era. In terms of personal achievements, The Architect outnumbers almost everyone on the roster by a huge margin.

Rollins captured the Money in the Bank briefcase less than a month after The Shield's breakup. Nine months later, The Visionary became the first person from the iconic faction to win the WWE Championship. In 2019, Seth won the Royal Rumble match, ticking another box in his list of achievements.

While The Architect has achieved almost everything in WWE, there are still a few significant areas where he's yet to prove himself. From participating in a prestigious tournament to surviving till the end of a particular match, there are a few accomplishments that have eluded Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

In this article, let's look at three things that Seth Rollins surprisingly hasn't done in professional wrestling.

#4. Seth has never participated in a King of the Ring tournament

Jordon Elliott @JordonElliott21 @WWE @WWE Rollins I like Authority Rollins, Messiah Rollins, and Drip Rollins! I hope Seth Rollins compete for the King of the Ring either SmackDown or Raw! I like Seth Rollins! I would love to see Seth Rollins becoming WWE Champion for the third time! Maybe after Crown Jewel? Who knows! @WWE @WWERollins I like Authority Rollins, Messiah Rollins, and Drip Rollins! I hope Seth Rollins compete for the King of the Ring either SmackDown or Raw! I like Seth Rollins! I would love to see Seth Rollins becoming WWE Champion for the third time! Maybe after Crown Jewel? Who knows! https://t.co/XUpPM1HCLT

Over the years, The King of the Ring tournament has seen legendary superstars emerge as the victors. The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Brock Lesnar are few such iconic names to have won this competition.

Surprisingly, Seth Rollins has never even participated in a KOTR qualifying match. There have been three such tournaments in the last seven years, with Rollins being part of none of them.

It's fascinating that The Drip God hasn't shown any interest in winning this competition despite its historical significance. Let's see if Rollins goes after the throne the next time WWE holds the King of the Ring tournament.

#3. Seth Rollins has never main-evented WrestleMania in a pre-booked match

Seth Rollins walked out of the WrestleMania 31 main event as WWE Champion. But he wasn't part of that contest from the very beginning. Seth cashed in his MITB contract to get added to the main event.

Although Rollins did close out The Show of Shows in 2015, he has never main-evented WrestleMania in a pre-booked match. It might look amusing, but Seth has not been part of an already-announced main event at The Showcase of Immortals.

Despite winning Royal Rumble 2019, The Visionary didn't get the opportunity to close out WrestleMania. Instead, Becky Lynch had the honor of being in the final match of Mania 35 alongside Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

#2. Seth Rollins never won an Elimination Chamber match

Jillian the Needlessly Defiant @holycityfangirl Remember when Seth definitely should have won the Elimination Chamber match going into Mania 34? Because I’m never going to shut up about it. Remember when Seth definitely should have won the Elimination Chamber match going into Mania 34? Because I’m never going to shut up about it. https://t.co/Ev1aEbdfS3

Seth Rollins has competed in only one Elimination Chamber match in his career. The high-stakes bout happened in February 2018.

It was WWE's first-ever Seven Man Elimination Chamber Match. The contest began as a Triple Threat between The Miz, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor. Every five minutes, a new superstar joined the fray. It was a memorable night for the Kingslayer as he managed to get into the final three.

At number three entered Braun Strowman, who quickly ran through every person in the Chamber. Rollins did everything to prevent Strowman from destroying his WrestleMania ambitions. Unfortunately, he was no match for the Strowman Express and was eliminated by a Running Powerslam.

If Seth doesn't win the title at Royal Rumble 2022, we might see him enter the chamber again next month in Saudi Arabia.

#1. Seth Rollins has never won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Seth Rollins has now held the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships with five different partners -- Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Jason Jordan, Braun Strowman and Buddy Murphy Seth Rollins has now held the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships with five different partners -- Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Jason Jordan, Braun Strowman and Buddy Murphy

Seth Rollins has teamed up with many different partners in his illustrious career. He's considered a tag team specialist, having held the RAW tag titles six times.

However, Seth never had the chance to replicate his tag team success on the blue brand. He has been on SmackDown for a whole year only once in his career. That's why The Architect couldn't get his hands on the brand's tag team titles.

Let's hope Rollins finds a worthy partner the next time he's on Smackdown so he can add another championship to his collection.

