4 things Shawn Michaels could say next week on Raw

A few hours ago on Monday Night Raw, it was announced that HBK Shawn Michaels would make his return next week on Raw to give his take on The Undertaker vs Triple H's match at WWE Super Show-Down on 6 October 2018 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

Maybe Michaels would not be attending just to express his views on The Undertaker vs Triple H's match, but because of some special announcement he has to make.

On this list we're going to take a look at 4 things Shawn Michaels could possibly say on next weeks' Raw. Read on!

#4 A special commentator

What better way to end this so called last time ever match besides Shawn Michaels commentating on the match between the two legends. It would make this match seem more special. Also, according to the Wrestling Observer, Shawn Michaels will be in attendance at SSD, not for in-ring return, but for another role.

Shawn Michaels has previously announced that he will only make his return if WWE had some guy around his age, not younger like a 30 or 40 year old. Seeing that WWE might not be able to find a guy of his age, this role as a commentator would be perfect for him at the Super Show-Down PPV.

#3 A special guest referee

Last time The Undertaker and Triple H met, it was at Wrestlemania 27, during a Hell In A Cell match. Shawn Michaels was a special guest referee in the match. Seeing how good that match was with him as the referee, this could be repeated.

If Shawn Michaels possibly makes this announcement, then it would be a perfect way to sell out Melbourne Stadium. Adding Shawn Michaels would make this last match more special.

