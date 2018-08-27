4 Wrestlers John Cena is Friends With and 4 He Probably Isn't

John Cena is no stranger to the World of Pro-Wrestling. He is 16-time World Champion matching Ric Flair's record for the most World Championships. Cena made his WWE TV debut in 2002, answering an open challenge made by the none other than Olympic Gold Medalist-Kurt Angle.

In the match, the two delivered the performance of their respective careers. One can even remember that after the match Cena was praised by The Undertaker.

Since then The Franchise Player has gone to become the only superstar who has become the face of WWE for almost a decade. While doing all of this he has made some friends and bitter enemies.

In the company, there are several superstars that he likes and merely some others that he probably doesn't. So, today in this list we're going to take a look at those wrestlers who are friends with John Cena and a list of superstars he probably dislikes.

#4 Friend - Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe might be John Cena's first friend when he started his career in Pro-Wrestling. Both men knew one another other for a long time from when they started working together back at UPW (Ultimate Pro Wrestling) in the year 2000.

It's probably been 18 years since both have faced off against each other in the ring. Cen went to become 'The Face of WWE' for almost straight 15-years while Joe was seen going in his own separate way-TNA.

In an interview, Joe said that himself and Cena use to travel together on road and it was fun having his company around and continues to say that it will be a pleasure to face off with him in the same ring after almost 18-years (Which you can see below). Considering finally Joe is now in WWE, he and John have been sometimes spotted together roaming around.

