4 things Solo Sikoa can do on WWE SmackDown if he returns tonight

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is airing later tonight on the USA Network. This three-hour episode will be the first edition of SmackDown following the 2025 Royal Rumble, so it should, at least in theory, be a big show.

Despite that, only a few things have been officially confirmed for tonight's show. Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso will both appear to confront potential WrestleMania opponents. Additionally, Alexa Bliss makes her SmackDown return against Candice LeRae.

One person who has been mostly silent since January 6 is Solo Sikoa. The Samoan star lost to Roman Reigns on the RAW Netflix premiere and has only appeared once since then. Even that appearance saw him be completely silent.

Regardless of his silence, Solo is a big deal, and fans are ready for him to return. That comeback could happen as soon as SmackDown tonight. This article will take a look at a handful of things he could do if he does return on the big show.

Below are four things Solo Sikoa can do on WWE SmackDown if he returns tonight.

#4. Solo could enter an Elimination Chamber qualifying match

With the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble in the books, all eyes are on the next Premium Live Event. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut will host Elimination Chamber Toronto on March 1 live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

So far, the standard two Elimination Chamber Matches have been confirmed for the WWE PLE. The Men's Elimination Chamber Match has CM Punk and John Cena filling two of the six spots. The Women's edition has Liv Morgan confirmed.

If Solo Sikoa returns to SmackDown tonight, he could be revealed to be involved in or ask to be part of an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Earning a shot at a title opportunity could be his best chance at regaining momentum after his tough loss to Roman Reigns.

#3. He could begin a feud with Damian Priest

Damian Priest has had quite a career in WWE. He is a former mid-card champion on both RAW and NXT. He is also a multi-time tag team champion. Most notably, Damian Priest is a former World Heavyweight Champion.

Since coming to the blue brand, Damian has already made an impact. He had a fantastic match with Carmelo Hayes and even put Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on notice. He has since successfully defeated Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu in a tag team match.

Solo Sikoa may have seen Priest pin Tama and aims to take care of business. He could show up on Friday Night SmackDown tonight and either stand up to or attack Damian. This would then start a rivalry that could potentially lead to a WrestleMania match between them.

#2. Solo Sikoa could start a babyface turn in WWE

Solo Sikoa debuted on WWE's main roster as a heel. He showed up and helped Roman Reigns retain his world title against Drew McIntyre and has remained a villain on television ever since.

This wasn't the case in NXT, however. Solo actually spent the bulk of his time on WWE's developmental brand as a babyface. Fans genuinely liked him and his attitude. If Solo returns on SmackDown tonight, a turn could be coming.

While Solo likely won't immediately turn babyface nor win fans over right away, it could be the start of a turn. He could stop Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga from hurting someone, for example, or even just give credit to Roman Reigns for defeating him.

#1. He could be kicked out of The New Bloodline

There is a much worse option for Solo Sikoa if he returns to WWE SmackDown. Instead of engaging in a new rivalry, turning babyface, or attempting to earn a title opportunity, Solo could instead be savagely assaulted.

More specifically, there is a chance that Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga will turn their backs on Sikoa and forcefully kick him out of the WWE faction. It makes a lot of sense, as Fatu seemed disgusted by Solo walking out during SmackDown a few weeks ago.

The Samoan Werewolf has also said that he is off the leash now, implying he is free to do what he wants. If Solo returns, Fatu might not want Sikoa dialing him back. As a result, he and Tama Tonga could take care of the Samoan star.

