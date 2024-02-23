4 things Sylvester Stallone could do if he makes an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE's biggest show of the year is WrestleMania. The big-time event is called The Showcase of the Immortals, The Show of Shows, and The Granddaddy of Them All. It is, without a doubt, the most prestigious wrestling event there is.

The first-ever WrestleMania took place all the way back in 1985. The latest extravaganza taking place in April 2024 will be the 40th annual show and will stream across two nights. Tens of thousands of fans are expected to be in attendance for each night.

While a lot has changed with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut over the last four decades, WrestleMania featuring celebrities from outside of the world of wrestling quite often is a fact that still remains intact. This may continue this year, as legendary actor Sylvester Stallone could potentially appear on the show in some form if reports are to be believed.

It is not yet clear what the Stamford-based company's plans could be for Stallone. This article will take a look at a handful of things the famous actor could potentially do if he does indeed appear at WrestleMania 40 in some fashion.

Below are four things Sylvester Stallone could do if he makes an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. Grayson Waller could have Sylvester Stallone on The Grayson Waller Effect

The Grayson Waller Effect

Grayson Waller is one of the cockiest superstars in all of WWE. His ego immediately made him stand out on 205 Live and NXT. He moved to SmackDown in 2023 and has remained a television regular ever since.

Waller is set to host a very special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber: Perth. He will be joined by the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and WWE's most popular performer, Cody Rhodes. He has had numerous other top names and legends on his show in the past as well.

There is a chance that if Waller does not have a match at The Show of Shows this year, he will instead host another iteration of his hit show. Sylvester Stallone could be his special guest, which may inevitably lead to the celebrity knocking the cocky Australian out with a stiff punch.

#3. He could be the special guest host

Expand Tweet

In the latter half of WrestleMania's storied run thus far, WWE has often opted to introduce hosts for the event. These hosts serve as presenters, like at an award show, but they also seem to have power for one night similar to that of a General Manager.

Several celebrities and performers have filled in as guest hosts. The Rock, The Miz, The Bella Twins, now known as The Garcia Twins, Snoop Dogg, and others have served in the role. There is a chance that WWE could have Sylvester Stallone do the same thing.

As an experienced and high-quality actor, Stallone would be a natural for the role. He would also add a unique flair to the biggest show of the year. If a wise-cracking heel tried to get one over on him, Stallone could totally make them go one-on-one with a top superstar in an impromptu match. Imagine Austin Theory being made to fight Bobby Lashley out of nowhere. It could be fun.

#2. Sylvester could provide narration for the opening of WWE WrestleMania 40

Expand Tweet

It is fun to imagine Sylvester Stallone at a WWE event. He is not a stranger to the world of Sports Entertainment, as he has been part of the Hall of Fame ceremony in the past. Still, there is no guarantee he will actually appear in person.

In fact, WWE may not even be looking for an actual in-person appearance from the legendary actor. Instead, the Stamford-based promotion may simply want him to provide a voice-over for a cold opening or to film some on-set video.

Just like for the role of host, the Stamford-based company often has legends and celebrities narrating the opening for big-time events. Given that the show is in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, it would only make sense for the 77-year-old actor to narrate a video package.

#1. He could be in The Rock's corner for his return match

The Rock on RAW

The Rock is one of the biggest superstars in WWE history. He rose to great heights in the Attitude Era. From there, The People's Champion went to Hollywood, where he became one of the biggest names and highest-paid actors in the industry.

The Brahma Bull will seemingly be competing at WWE WrestleMania 40. While nothing has been officially confirmed, fans expect him to team up with Roman Reigns to battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in tag team action.

Regardless of what The Rock does at The Show of Shows, Sylvester Stallone could potentially come out with him to the ring. Both men are huge stars in Hollywood and action movie legends, so the pair working together at WrestleMania makes a lot of sense. Could Sylvester even interfere on The Rock's behalf? Only time will tell.

Do you think Sylvester Stallone will make an appearance at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE