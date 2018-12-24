×
4 Things That Can Happen On WWE Raw (24 December 2018)

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
246   //    24 Dec 2018, 12:11 IST

Armbar or Figure 8: What reigns supreme?
Armbar or Figure 8: What reigns supreme?

WWE Raw has some of the biggest stakes on the episode before Christmas, and while some are for a championship match, the others are for a build-up to the match at Royal Rumble.

During Monday Night on Raw, there are various things that can happen including a title changing hands, and also a wrestler fighting his former boss and putting him in his place. 

The world of professional wrestling has seen a huge change since the McMahon clan took charge, but it feels like there is more than what meets the eye for the fans and also what can be expected as one amongst the four biggest shows of the company air next month on 28th of January, 2019.

The Monday Night show is definitely going to be the talk of the town as Christmas and New Year approach, but here are a few things that can be expected to happen in this week's episode of Raw.

#1 Charlotte Flair interrupts Women's Championship match

Championship match ruined!
Championship match ruined!

Ronda Rousey issued an open challenge last week, and the same turned into a match where all the performers from the women's division fought for the chance to be the #1 contender for the women's title.

After a great match, Natalya got the right to be the contender for the title, and may I say that this match has a lot going on in the background. Natalya has a feud with Ruby Riott going on right now, and so it is a definite possibility that the group will interfere and cost Natalya the match.

Also, with the recent match made by Paige between Asuka and Becky Lynch not reaching its fruition, it is a possibility that 'The Man' and 'The Queen' would take their shots on the Rowdy champion, and stir up a possibility of a match at Royal Rumble.

