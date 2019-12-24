4 things that must happen on NXT and SmackDown during Christmas week

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

NXT and SmackDown must deliver some surprises this week

This week, WWE will be looking to give the fans much more than just regular entertainment, as we gear up for Christmas. The final episodes of NXT and SmackDown for the year will take place this week, and the company will be looking to give the fans the gift of some great bookings.

While we expect to have a shorter episode of NXT with a couple of matches already announced, SmackDown will give fans some good matches set up towards the new year and Royal Rumble.

Keeping that in mind, there's a lot the company could do this week to give the fans a treat to end the year. In this article, we'll look at 4 things NXT and SmackDown must do this week to end the year on a high.

#4 Damian Priest takes down Keith Lee and Lio Rush

Two odd pairings could give us an incredible match

Damian Priest has been a sort of wildcard on NXT lately. He’s emerged out of nowhere and delivered some great performances which have helped him make a big statement. He was also made part of Team NXT at Survivor Series, something fans weren’t expecting, as they thought they’d see Dominik Dijakovic at the event.

Recently, he scored huge victories over former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne, and the mammoth Killian Dain.

This week, he will be partnering with former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese to take on the new fan-favorite Keith Lee and his partner Lio Rush. While fans will be looking to watch Lee manhandle his opponents in the match, the company should allow Priest to shine instead, as he is looking like a future megastar for the company.

Priest has taken down some big Superstars lately, and he should be rewarded with a grand performance against a man NXT is looking to push to the moon. This will allow them to develop another mega rivalry between two great stars, and we could watch Lee and Priest go head to head for weeks before one gets pushed into the NXT Championship picture.

1 / 4 NEXT