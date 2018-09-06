4 things The Shield need to do

Since the Shield returned the night after Summerslam, the WWE Universe has been abuzz with questions. Why have they reunited? What are they going to do? Who will they feud with?

Whilst some of those questions have seemingly been answered, the trio of Ambrose, Rollins and Reigns have always preferred to keep their motives close to their chest.

All three have had success as singles stars, with all being former World Champions, as well as a Money In the Bank win for Rollins, and a Royal Rumble win for Reigns.

But here are three things the hounds of justice need to achieve, in the current run together

#4 Hold all the Gold

Every member held gold in 2013.

The trio is already nearly there, with Roman holding the Universal Championship and Rollins as Intercontinental champion.

But it would be a shocking sight to see all three men hold titles, with Ambrose holding the Tag Team Championship with either Reigns or Rollins.

In 2013, the group achieved this, with Rollins and Reigns as Tag champions, and Ambrose as United States champion.

Surely there could be no greater show of dominance than to be the dominant champions of the Red brand.

#3 Invade

On RAW, the group have dominated over superstars, despite a setback this week which saw them arrested.

After already topping the Monster Among Men, and Roman beating Lesnar at Summerslam, the question does remain: Who on RAW is left?

That is why the trio should invade SmackDown, where they'd be able to tear it up with AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura and more.

With Survivor Series just around the corner, expect the hounds of justice to rock the red when they invade SmackDown Live.

