4 things The Wyatt Sicks can do on WWE SmackDown this week

WWE Friday Night SmackDown should be a major show this week. It will be the first episode of the blue brand following WrestleMania 41. While the Show of Shows was met with mixed critical reception, the event was a major commercial success.

The RAW after WrestleMania this past Monday then made up for the mixed critical reception of WrestleMania. By virtually all accounts, the red brand's latest output was absolutely fantastic. The show had big returns, swerves, and exciting moments. Now, fans hope to see SmackDown follow a similar path.

One way for the blue brand to really make a splash is by reintroducing The Wyatt Sicks. The stable is made up of Uncle Howdy, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Nikki Cross. Fans haven't seen the five person group in months.

After such a long absence, the stable could make their return on the blue brand. If they do, The Wyatt Sicks would no doubt make a splash. This article will take a look at a handful of ways that splash could happen, which includes the group expanding, a top stable being targeted, and more.

Below are four things The Wyatt Sicks can do on WWE SmackDown this week.

#4. They could attack The Miz and Carmelo Hayes

The Miz and Carmelo Hayes are one of the more bizarre pairings in modern WWE history. The Miz is pushing for the two to keep working together, emphasizing the "Melo Don't Miz" team name. However, Hayes seems less enthusiastic.

Nevertheless, the pair are working together in WWE, which may be bad news if The Wyatt Sicks return to SmackDown. The stable, led by Uncle Howdy, may end up attacking both stars on the blue brand.

This, of course, is thanks to their issues with The Miz. The A-Lister was previously feuding with the group and had support from Karrion Kross and The Final Testament. He no longer has that support, but if their rivalry continues, The Miz and Carmelo may both end up as targets.

#3. The Wyatt Sicks could invade the TLC Match on WWE SmackDown

A major WWE Tag Team Championship match will be taking place on SmackDown this week. The reigning champions, The Street Profits, will take on DIY and Motor City Machine Guns.

The three teams will be clashing in a TLC match. This means tables, ladders, and chairs will all be legal and used in a violent and spectacular affair. With that being said, WWE could make it even more chaotic via an appearance from The Wyatt Sicks.

Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, and even Nikki Cross could invade the match and shockingly destroy all six men. This could result in no title changing hands and The Street Profits retaining their gold due to a no contest. Despite no proper finish, it would be intense and exciting.

#2. They could start a feud with The New Bloodline

The New Bloodline has been a stable on WWE Friday Night SmackDown for around a year now. Solo Sikoa is the leader of the group and he later brought in Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu.

Unfortunately, Tonga Loa has been out due to an injury, but fans expect to see him back soon. Meanwhile, Tama Tonga apparently got hurt heading into WrestleMania. Supposing Loa does indeed return soon, that makes the WWE stable a three man group for the time being.

While not at full strength, the trio of Solo, Fatu, and Loa could feud with The Wyatt Sicks and that rivalry could start on SmackDown. The Wyatt Sicks hate people who betray their family, and as everybody knows, Solo Sikoa has notably done just that.

#1. The Wyatt Sicks could recruit Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is a future Hall of Famer. She is a multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and has held world titles on both RAW and SmackDown. She was, at one point, one of the faces of the women's division.

Since making her return in the 2025 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match, Bliss hasn't done anything particularly notable. She was part of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, but otherwise, has been mostly drifting aimlessly.

That could be because there are plans for her to join The Wyatt Sicks, and those plans may come to fruition on SmackDown. Uncle Howdy and the gang could confront Alexa and go on to recruit her to the group. If Bliss accepts, The Sicks will be six stars deep, which is dangerous for everybody else on SmackDown.

