4 things Tyson Fury could do at WWE SummerSlam this year

This past Saturday night, Tyson Fury extended his unbeaten run in boxing by overcoming Dillian Whyte in London, England, at a jam-packed Wembley Stadium. The Gypsy King claimed victory in the sixth round via a TKO after he sent Whyte crashing down to the canvas with a devastating punch.

After the match, Fury spoke to the media and discussed WWE. The British-born WBC and The Ring Magazine Heavyweight Champion stated that he'd like to talk with the company and try to work something out for SummerSlam in July, taking place in Nashville, TN.

With that being said, let's look at four things Tyson Fury could do at SummerSlam this year.

#4 The boxing champion could form a tag team for a high profile match

Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman joined forces to take out The B Team in Manchester, England

As we've seen with recent celebrity appearances from the likes of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny, it may be the case that Tyson Fury next forms an alliance for a blockbuster bout at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

A regular tag team match, or even a multi-man tag team battling the likes of The Bloodline, or the trio of Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch could work. It would allow The Gypsy King to be incorporated into storylines and provide him with the opportunity to perform with several WWE Superstars this time around.

#3 Tyson Fury may square off against Brock Lesnar

In November 2019, Fury made it clear on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast that he would like to challenge Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. The Beast Incarnate currently has no storyline heading into the summer, and now could be the right time to pull the trigger for a blockbuster SummerSlam bout.

A match between the two athletes would capture the imagination of wrestling fans but also sports fans around the world. The magnitude of the contest will drive an enormous amount of publicity and buzz WWE's way.

#2 Tyson Fury could challenge for a WWE World Championship

The Gypsy King in action against Braun Strowman in Saudi Arabia

He's a world champion in the boxing world, but could Tyson challenge for a world championship in WWE? If he was to be brought in for a significant championship feud, it would only be right if he had that collision with The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, who at the minute is lacking serious challengers.

The build-up, promos, and intrigue would deliver on all fronts. Similar to a potential rivalry with Brock Lesnar, it's a high-profile feud that will send the world a buzz and will tick all the boxes for WWE when it comes to media interest and capturing mainstream attention.

#1 The Gypsy King may finally get his hands on Drew McIntyre

It all started on Twitter, and now a gigantic battle between Fury and Drew McIntyre could come to fruition at SummerSlam. Their spat began in 2020, and Tyson made reference to The Scottish Warrior during his post-match press conference this past weekend.

SummerSlam would be the perfect place for their heated feud to come to a head and may even set the stage for a possible rematch at WWE's blockbuster UK stadium show in September.

What would you like to see Tyson Fury do at SummerSlam if he returns to WWE this summer? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Pratik Singh