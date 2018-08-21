4 things that went wrong at SummerSlam 2018

Pratik Chitre FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.70K // 21 Aug 2018, 14:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

SummerSlam 2018!

SummerSlam 2018 came with great expectations for every match. Overall it was a great show with some really fascinating and shocking moments, as well as quick but exciting matches.

SummerSlam 2018 will be known as the show which concluded some interesting feuds and started a lot of new intriguing feuds for the future. However, there were a few mistakes WWE made at 'The Greatest Party of the Summer'.

It will be remembered for some iconic matches, and possibly as Brock Lesnar's final match in the WWE.

We will know Lesnar's future with the WWE soon and what would happen to Paul Heyman who would be out of a job if Lesnar indeed leaves the WWE for the UFC. Anyway, lets look at the 4 things that went wrong at SummerSlam 2018.

#4 The New Day won via disqualification

This match was promising but was ruined because of the finish

The match between The New Day vs The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown tag-team Championship was the second match on the main show. Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler had already entertained the crowd with a spectacular opening match.

This match surpassed the expectations of the crowd and had some really good moments. The Bludgeon Brothers started off strong and dominated Xavier Woods before Big E got the tag and changed the momentum.

There were a few near falls during the match, and when it looked like The New Day would become the new tag-team champions, Rowan attacked Big E with a hammer and got disqualified.

This wasn't a fair result for the match the fans saw. It would have made sense if The Bludgeon Brothers had won the match clean because they have been portrayed as a tag-team who have no competition in the locker room.

A clean loss would not have affected The New Day's momentum going forward, as this feud is far from over. We will definitely see a rematch soon.

1 / 4 NEXT