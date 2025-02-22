4 things that will happen if Cody Rhodes turns heel in WWE

WWE Friday Night SmackDown last night featured the return of The Rock. The Final Boss had a lot to say and his segment was fairly long. Numerous matches seemingly ran short because of it, but what took place was quite compelling.

Ad

First, The Rock revealed that the city of New Orleans would host WrestleMania 42. Given that the blue brand was presenting its show in New Orleans, this got a monster reaction from the fans in attendance. Then he called Cody Rhodes out to the ring.

The Rock admitted that Cody and The Final Boss had bonded over the past year and became friends. He then tried to convince Cody Rhodes to essentially become his corporate champion. He wants Rhodes to do his bidding and be his guy and promised to elevate him to even greater heights.

Ad

Trending

Cody Rhodes seemed conflicted on the matter. To link up with The Final Boss would mean turning heel. This would dramatically shift things in World Wrestling Entertainment today. This article will look at a few things that could happen if The American Nightmare aligns himself with The Final Boss.

Below are four things that will happen if Cody Rhodes turns heel in WWE:

#4. The Rock and Cody Rhodes will dominate the company

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes has been a dominant Undisputed WWE Champion. He won the title from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. Since then, he has successfully defended his title against AJ Styles, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, and Solo Sikoa in major feuds, even defeating some of these names multiple times.

Meanwhile, The Rock is a beast. Not only is he a physical specimen, but he wields a lot of power in WWE thanks to being a member of the TKO's board of directors. In many ways, he truly is 'The Final Boss.'

Ad

With Cody's talent fused with The Rock's power, the two would likely be unstoppable. Who could possibly stand up to the boss of the company and arguably the best wrestler if they are aligned together? It would be nearly impossible to stop them.

#3. Both men will feud with Roman Reigns

One of the few men who could potentially stand up to the duo, if they were to align in WWE, is Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is one of the best wrestlers in the world and he has been one of the most dominant athletes in pro wrestling for years.

Ad

Roman and Cody are far from friends. While they aligned together briefly last year, they are rivals who aim to fight over the Undisputed WWE Championship again in the future. Meanwhile, tension between The Rock and Roman Reigns has been building even with their loose alliance heading into WrestleMania 40 last year.

If Roman sees The Rock and Cody Rhodes together, he'll likely be one of the few with the guts and power to stand up to them. At the same time, The Rock might want Cody to take Reigns out so the threat could be expelled.

Ad

#2. Kevin Owens will be proven right about The American Nightmare

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes were friends in the past. In fact, this time last year, the two were relatively close. KO even celebrated with Cody when The American Nightmare won the Undisputed WWE Championship after defeating The Tribal Chief at long last at WrestleMania XL.

Unfortunately, things went south late last year. Kevin Owens turned on both Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. He claimed Cody took Roman Reigns' side and Orton, in turn, took Rhodes'. He has since claimed that The American Nightmare was an awful person and WWE fans are blinded by his goodie-two-shoes act.

Ad

If Cody turns heel and joins The Rock, Kevin Owens will be proven right. It isn't clear if this will make The Prizefighter a babyface or if he'll simply be a justified heel, but regardless, it would prove that The American Nightmare is truly a bad person. Only someone bad would choose to align with The Final Boss, after all.

#1. Cody Rhodes won't lose the Undisputed WWE Title for a long time

Expand Tweet

Ad

As noted, Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Show of Shows last year. In his second WrestleMania Sunday main event in a row, Rhodes managed to overcome The Bloodline to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Fans weren't sure how long Cody would then hold on to the Undisputed WWE Championship. AJ Styles, The Bloodline, and Kevin Owens were all major threats to his title, but he managed to keep the belt anyway.

If Rhodes has managed to hold the gold for almost a year just on his own, what will happen if he aligned with The Rock? The title will probably not change hands for a long time. If Rocky can manipulate things in Cody's favor, there is no reason why he can't hold the championship for as long, or even longer, than Roman Reigns. Who knows, he could have a Bruno Sammartino-like reign if The Final Boss wills it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE