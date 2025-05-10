4 things that will happen if Gunther loses to Goldberg in his WWE retirement match

Gunther is one of WWE's top stars. The Ring General first started wrestling professionally in Europe and eventually became a world-traveled competitor before signing with World Wrestling Entertainment.

The powerful Austrian had a fairly rapid rise to the top. In fact, there have been some comparisons made between himself and Goldberg. While Gunther is clearly a superior in-ring competitor, both men have been seen as unbeatable machines in matches.

The former WCW Champion is expected to have his final match ever this year, and World Wrestling Entertainment will seemingly be hosting it. Not only that, but there are rumors that Gunther could be his final opponent.

If Gunther is Goldberg's last-ever opponent, it could mean that The Ring General loses to Da Man. While this would appeal to some, it would be awful in the minds of others. This article will take a look at four things that will happen if Goldberg defeats Gunther in the former champion's retirement match.

#4. Gunther's main event run will likely be over

Gunther has been one of WWE's most heavily pushed stars since joining the promotion. He had record-breaking title reigns with both the United Kingdom Championship and the Intercontinental Championship. He is also a former World Heavyweight Champion.

With that being said, a loss to Goldberg likely spells the end of this push. Gunther has been pushed as a world beater, and Goldberg defeats everybody within a few minutes. This loss would derail Gunther's momentum and kill his aura.

This isn't new. Kevin Owens arguably never recovered from his loss to Goldberg in 2017. Likewise, Goldberg squashing The Fiend very much killed the character's aura. If Da Man defeats Gunther in minutes—or worse, in seconds—The Ring General may never recover.

#3. The Ring General will probably become a tag team wrestler with Ludwig Kaiser

Throughout Gunther's run in WWE, he has been the leader of Imperium. There have been different eras of the group, with Alexander Wolfe, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci all having been members in the past.

Unfortunately, both Giovanni Vinci and Alexander Wolfe are no longer in WWE. Ludwig Kaiser remains, however, and while he and Gunther aren't together much right now, they are on good terms. That's good for Gunther, though, as he may be seeing Ludwig a lot soon.

If Gunther does lose to Goldberg and his main event run is over, this likely means he'll move to the tag team picture with Kaiser. This could at least give The Ring General something new to do, so it isn't all bad. Could he dominate the tag team scene like he has the singles division?

#2. WWE fans will likely turn on the product

WWE fan sentiment has largely been positive since Triple H took over in 2022. Not everything has been perfect, of course. Some fans are quite angry with The Rock's interference and how he messes with stories. Others feel Triple H moves too slowly as a booker.

While there will always be some complaints—and some more valid than others—all in all, fan approval is still significantly better than it was in early 2022 and for years prior under Vince McMahon. Those were dark times for WWE fans.

With that being said, Gunther losing to Goldberg might cause more fans to turn on the product. A veteran part-timer showing up and destroying someone the fans have invested their time and attention in for the past few years is Vince McMahon booking 101. If it is replicated now, Triple H will feel a similar backlash.

#1. This likely guarantees John Cena will win his last-ever match, too

Goldberg isn't the only WWE star scheduled to wrestle his last-ever match this year. John Cena, one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, will be finishing up his pro wrestling career with one last match this December.

As a result, Cena is on his retirement tour. During this tour, John won the Undisputed WWE Title by defeating Cody Rhodes. It doesn't look like The Face that Runs the Place will be losing that belt anytime soon, either. In addition to that, he also seemingly won't be losing his last match.

This is more speculative, but if Goldberg wins his last-ever match, it wouldn't make sense for Cena to lose his. This means not one, but potentially two younger talents could lose a massive match to a retiring star. Needless to say, that's not great for the future of the industry.

