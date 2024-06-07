Karrion Kross has tried to sow discord within The New Day during the last few episodes of RAW. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have not enjoyed much recent success, and Kross wants Woods to see that he is being held back.

The New Day has been a WWE faction for more than a decade. They're one of the best tag teams in wrestling history, winning numerous tag team titles throughout their careers.

If The Final Testament leader succeeds in his mission, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will go their separate ways. The next four things will happen if The New Day breaks up.

#4. A new attitude for the first time in a decade

Frustration could lead to a big character shift for Kingston or Woods.

For the majority of their WWE run, the trio of Kingston, Woods, and Big E have been lovable goofballs. They started as a heel trio, but their hilarious antics turned the act into lovable faces.

Trending

The New Day has operated as good guys for the last eight years. If the group breaks up, it will force one or both active members to explore a character shift. Will Woods adopt a darker persona or attitude? Could Kofi try something different than twerking and hurling pancakes?

WWE has changed a lot in the last two years in terms of new faces, operations, and the level of new talent. It might be time for the faction to try something different by breaking up and exploring new personas.

#3. A new group emerges from the ashes of The New Day

While huge names didn't switch brands, the 2024 WWE Draft did slightly shake up the rosters of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. The Final Testament joined the red brand and immediately started to target The New Day.

Other stars fill out the roster but could form a new group with either Woods or Kingston. Depending on who turns heel, Kingston could recruit some new allies. He cozied up to Akira Tozawa and Otis and could feel bad for how they've been treated.

Woods or Kingston could ally with Jey Uso due to their storied history in the tag team division. Either member could join Kross in The Final Testament. WWE has created many new teams/factions, and another could emerge from the ashes of The New Day.

#2. Someone turns heel to join Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross has changed the course of several stars since returning to WWE.

As mentioned above, The New Day has predominantly portrayed heroic good guys who the fans love. Thanks to their fun-loving and outgoing personalities, they've sold numerous products to kids.

When things are stagnant or not moving forward, a change can help rejuvenate the creative juices. Woods is great on the mic and could buy into what Kross has been telling him.

The shocker would be if Kingston turned on Woods. The latter is being targeted because he hasn't won singles gold. Kingston is a former WWE Champ and mid-card titleholder.

A shocking betrayal would provide the group with a huge storyline that could lead to a blockbuster match at SummerSlam or another huge Premium Live Event.

#1. Big E makes his return to RAW

Big E hasn't wrestled a match since March of 2022. It was before WrestleMania 38 that he suffered a devastating neck injury that has kept him on the sidelines for the last two years.

If Kross causes things to break down between Woods and Kingston, the former Money in the Bank winner may return to TV screens. He's been on the pre-show panel for some recent PLEs.

It's nice to see him involved, but he'd be more effective in an ongoing angle with his brothers. Returning would force Big E to pick a side or try to reason with both sides. It could also be a setup for a potential return to action if medically cleared.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback