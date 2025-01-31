4 things that will happen if The Rock wins the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match

The Rock could create waves if he enters this year's WWE Royal Rumble match. However, if he does win it, a tsunami of problems could await everyone in the company.

After the not-so-happy ending for the People's Champion at WrestleMania XL, The Rock has unfinished business with many superstars. Here are three things that could happen if The Final Boss returns, and wins the Royal Rumble match this year.

#1. The Rock could fulfill his promise made to Cody Rhodes

At WrestleMania XL Cody Rhodes did the unthinkable and dethroned Roman Reigns, bringing The Bloodline to its weakest. On the RAW following WrestleMania, The Brahma Bull promised he would return to get back what he and his family lost.

Trending

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

If The Rock wins the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, his intention will be clear, to go after The American Nightmare. He would challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Being a TKO board member, he could abuse his power to do whatever it takes to restore his family's pride.

#2. Power struggle between The Final Boss and Triple H

Tripe H and Rock are two of the biggest rivals in the industry's history. The Game and The Final Boss currently hold two high positions in the company. This could lead to a huge power struggle feud between both superstars.

Last year when The Rock returned, we saw glimpses of him abusing his power. He cussed like never before during promos, and even threatened to fire the referee if he disqualified him from his WrestleMania XL match when The Great One used unfair means.

Since Triple H has a medical condition and The Rock is not available at all times, WWE could play this as a faction war with The Great One having his Bloodline against Triple H's army of superstars who hate The Bloodline.

#3. John Cena's potential title match could happen against Gunther

On RAW's Netflix debut episode, John Cena officially kicked off his farewell tour. For months, there have been rumors that Cena will compete and try to win his 17th World Championship.

If The Rock wins the 2025 Royal Rumble, he will surely go after Cody Rhodes. This is because of the build the story has had since last year. This would allow the creative team a seemingly clear path to make John Cena face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

#4. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's relationship could see some friction

Paul Heyman is known to be one of the smartest and cunning men in the industry. During The Rock's return last year, Heyman always had two phones, one for Roman Reigns and one for The Rock. The Wiseman always keeps options so that he never goes under the radar. While Reigns has returned and regained his Ula Fala, Heyman could be on the watch for his next move.

This is purely because the OTC may not be the same man anymore. He still blows the roof off the arena. However, he doesn't main-event shows and is not as big as he was a year back. The Rock, if he returns and wins the Royal Rumble, will go straight into the main event picture. This is where Heyman could see his benefit and potentially side with The Rock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback