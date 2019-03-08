Fastlane 2019: 4 things WWE could be planning this year

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 848 // 08 Mar 2019, 18:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

The road to WrestleMania began after Royal Rumble, and Vince McMahon's billion dollar company has brought several unforeseen surprises in the last couple of weeks. Superstars like Roman Reigns, Matt Hardy, Batista, Kevin Owens returned to the company after Elimination Chamber. Moreover, four stars from NXT made the main roster debuts following the Elimination Chamber.

Fastlane is the upcoming pay-per-view of WWE which is scheduled to take place on Sunday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The match card is looking imposing for the PPV, and several titles will be on the line. Considering it is the final PPV before the Show of Shows in New Jersey, the excitement is sky-high. Though Fastlane has been an average PPV after its inception in 2015, the scenario could be different this year.

Kevin Owens will challenge the WWE champion Daniel Bryan, and Asuka will face Mandy Rose for the Smackdown Women's Title match. While Smackdown Tag Team Titles and the Raw Tag Team Titles will be on the line, the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will face the team of Nia Jax and Tamina.

Roman Reigns will have his first match after returning to WWE as Shield will tussle with the team of McIntyre, Lashley, and Corbin. Andrade and Rey Mysterio will face each other in the pre-show whereas Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have a bright possibility to close the show.

With an impressive match card, numerous things could happen on Sunday. Here we discuss four things WWE could be planning at Fastlane.

#4 Ricochet and Aleister Black could become the Raw Tag Team Champions

Will they become the Raw Tag Team Champions?

The Raw Tag Team Championship match is looking mind-boggling, and it could be a great match in Cleveland. The Revival won the Raw Tag Team Titles on the Raw before Elimination Chamber, but their reign has not been noteworthy. In fact, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson lost to the team of Aleister Black and Ricochet twice, and their momentum has halted after winning the twin belts.

Though the Revival was one of the most decorated tag teams in NXT, their main roster run has been atrocious. The Tag Team Titles will be on the line in a triple threat Tag Team match at Fastlane, and the twin belts could change hands in Cleveland.

Chad Gable and Bobby Roode were added to the match as they did not get a rematch after losing the twin titles to Revival. However, they have a tiny possibility to regain the belts, and they could be more useful in singles competition. Ricochet and Black could make a strong statement before the Show of Shows if they manage to grab the Tag Team Titles.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement