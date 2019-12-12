4 Things WWE could be planning for TLC

Will they grab the golds?

The final pay-per-view of the year and the decade has arrived, as TLC is just a couple of days away. With several blockbuster matches set for the show, TLC is expected to tear the house down, ending the year on a high note.

Instead of The Fiend, Bray Wyatt himself will take on The Miz in a non-title match as part of the pay-per-view. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will team up to challenge the Women's Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors. The Viking Raiders will defend the RAW Tag Team Titles in an open challenge.

Feuding for a while over Lana, Bobby Lashley and Rusev will finally get the opportunity to settle their score in a Tables Match at TLC. The New Day will put their SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line against The Revival, while Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy will tussle in a singles bout. Moreover, Roman Reigns and King Corbin will fight in a traditional TLC match.

Here we discuss four things WWE could be planning at TLC.

#4 The Usos challenge The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders will put their twin belts on the line, but their opponents are still unknown, as they will issue an open challenge to the rest of the RAW locker room. It will be interesting to see which team will answer their open challenge at TLC, as there are several interesting possibilities.

The OC, The Street Profits, and Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins are currently the Red Brand's tag teams. While The OC are involved in a different storyline, Ryder and Hawkins have not done anything to earn a title shot. Moreover, The Street Profits already faced The Viking Raiders on RAW last week.

As TLC is a pay-per-view, we could see a major surprise on Sunday. The Usos, who haven't been on TV for a while, could make a shocking come back, and answer The Viking Raiders' open challenge.

