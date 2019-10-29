4 things WWE could do with John Morrison

Back to delight?

John Morrison was once the most promising up and comer in all of WWE.

Morrison did almost everything in the WWE mid card, including being the WWE ECW Champion, a three-time Intercontinental Champion and five-time Tag Team Champion. During his Tag Team title reigns, he was apart of two of WWE's greatest ever tag teams as MNM with Joey Mercury and his tandem with The Miz.

Morrison had several highly impressive performances with top talent like Chris Jericho, Edge, CM Punk, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus. This would lead to Morrison having briefly found himself in the WWE Championship picture in 2011, before falling out just as quickly and leaving WWE by the end of the year.

Morrison has since had great success in Lucha Underground as Johnny Mundo, where he was a triple crown Champion, and in Impact Wrestling as Johnny Impact where he was their Heavyweight Champion. Johnny Impact departed Impact Wrestling this past July and has since been rumored to have signed on to return to WWE, although has denied the reports himself.

So whether or not has secretly signed a new contract with WWE, or if he hasn't but does in the future, here are what I think are WWE's top four best options to do with him, should he return.

#4 WWE Intercontinental/United States Championship Ranks

One of the best IC Champs

John Morrison was, as we mentioned, a three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and was probably one of the better champions in WWE during his reigns.

Often stealing the show, Morrison's IC Championship matches with Jeff Hardy, Shelton Benjamin, Carlito, Rey Mysterio and more, were often the best matches of the night. And this was really saying something when you consider the WWE Heavyweight Champions at the time of his IC title reigns were the like of John Cena, Edge, CM Punk and The Undertaker.

Today in WWE, both the WWE Intercontinental Championship and United States Championship are being held by strong Champions, in AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura, respecitively. Despite this, neither Styles or Nakamura have had that many memorable matches during their reigns. This seems to stem from not being booked with the right people in Nakamura's case, and not being given enough time to shine with Styles.

When and if John Morrison returns to WWE, he would fit right in in either championship ranks and bring the house down with either of these two superstars, or as champion with new challengers.

