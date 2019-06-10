4 Things WWE did right at Super Showdown 2019

Despite some strange happenings, WWE did do some things right at its latest show in Jeddah.

WWE Super ShowDown is over, with WWE Superstars now getting ready for WWE RAW. Despite how you might feel about WWE Live Show events that take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, you still need to at least watch them for several reasons. One reason is that we know the matches and participants beforehand, so you know that stars like Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Finn Balor and others will deliver no matter where they perform.

For that reason alone, you should check out WWE Super ShowDown. Another reason to give the show a view is for the storyline advancements. Brock Lesnar did appear but is he still 'Mr. Beast in the Bank'? Also, although Baron Corbin lost to Rollins, he somehow earned another title shot at Stomping Grounds during the show. Had you missed SSD, then you wouldn't know that until Raw.

Several other matches were also announced for Stomping Grounds, including a Steel Cage match between Kingston and Dolph Ziggler and also two more rematches in Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch. WWE did some things right with their most recent trip to Saudi Arabia, so here are four such things they did well.

#4 Nailing both the use of pyro and some big entrances for Superstars

One of the best moments of the show was Finn Balor's entrance for the match.

Prior to Super ShowDown, WWE routinely promoted the show as being on par with or bigger than WrestleMania. For an event that has defined WWE since the mid-1980s, that is a huge statement to make.

One way that it did resemble and nearly rival the Show of Shows was with the entrances of several superstars. Finn Balor's entrance as 'the Demon' was one of the coolest moments due to the use of extras and the pacing of his entrance.

It usually takes some time for him to get to the ring, but the use of the lights, sound effects and the presentation on the Titantron all contributed to one of the most memorable entrances by a wrestler over the last few years.

And as usual, both Triple H and the Undertaker had grandiose entrances. 'The Game' rode down to the ring on a tricked-out motor trike, similar to his entrance at WrestleMania 35. Taker's entrance lasted almost as long as his match with Goldberg but was paced well to add to his aura.

The use of pyro had been practically eliminated, but reserved for the bigger shows. Using it at SSD gave it a big-show feel like they had intended to. Some of the matches might have been disappointing, but the visual presentation was spot on.

