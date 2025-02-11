4 Things WWE got right on RAW the week

WWE RAW opened up with a big brawl that saw Gunther nearly end Jey Uso’s career. Instead, The Yeet Master made his big decision before taking the fight to The Ring General.

That wasn’t the only big news from RAW this week, as the show packed a punch on Netflix. The women enjoyed some great matches on the show, and fans saw Bayley earn her spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match as Roxanne Perez watched on.

Meanwhile, tensions were at an all-time high backstage between Judgment Day members. It looks like the faction could break up any day. Check out the four things WWE got right on the February 10, 2025 edition of RAW.

Trending

#4. AJ Styles teased a future feud with Bron Breakker

AJ Styles returned to RAW this week to cut a passionate promo. He talked about his injury before noting that he had a long to-do list in the company.

An interruption by Dominik Mysterio led to some back and forth that saw The Phenomenal One run through the heel. It looks as if WWE booked the segment to cement Styles as a babyface.

Later on the show, Bron Breakker came face to face with The Phenomenal One backstage. AJ Styles could face Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship soon, with a match possibly taking place at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Jey Uso made the right choice to end the uncertainty after his Royal Rumble win

Jey Uso came out at the top of WWE RAW after his interaction and partnership with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther attacked The Yeet Master on the show.

The attack was baseless, especially if Gunther did not feel that Jey was on his level. However, it did help confirm that Jey Uso will challenge The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The segment cemented the main event of WrestleMania 41. It also opened the doors for the future Elimination Chamber winner to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

#2. IYO SKY shined out with an outstanding performance on WWE RAW

Backstage on RAW, IYO SKY was still upset with Rhea Ripley for costing her the WrestleMania dream. However, she was focused on her tag team match with Dakota Kai against Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

SKY was the star of the contest, making some phenomenal moves. She brought new energy to the match and was the stand-out performer. In the end, she won for her team.

SKY and Kai could head to WrestleMania 41 as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions or challenge for the titles at the show. This would be a great way to reward the two hardworking women.

#1. CM Punk made a statement before Logan Paul’s big win

RAW continued to use CM Punk on the nights he wasn’t ready to lace up his boots. He came out in the penultimate segment of the show to make it clear that he was winning the Men’s Elimination Chamber match.

He was interrupted by Logan Paul, the man who eliminated him from the 2025 Royal Rumble and put a fork in his WrestleMania dreams. The two men’s war of words saw The Best in the World come out on top.

WWE has often used Punk on the mic since his return. His fiery promo did add value to this week's episode. His case for winning the Elimination Chamber match was topnotch, especially with a clear target in mind after Jey Uso’s opening segment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback