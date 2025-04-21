4 Things WWE got right on WrestleMania 41 Night 2

Many WWE fans will agree that WrestleMania 41 Night Two overshadowed the first night with some blockbuster bookings.

IYO SKY’s successful defense against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley set the tone for the night, while Joe Hendry’s surprise appearance excited fans. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre also got his revenge on Damian Priest.

WWE fans also witnessed John Cena break the record and score his 17th world title win. It will be interesting to see who crosses Cena’s path after he is done with Cody Rhodes.

Check out the four things WWE got right on WrestleMania 41 Night Two.

#4. A blockbuster match kicked off the show

The first night of WrestleMania 41 saw Jey Uso win the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther in the opening match. The result was big, but the match did not go as big as it should have. Especially the final moments left many fans puzzled.

IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley set out to kick off the second night of WrestleMania 41. All three women were determined to win the Women’s World Title.

This match was phenomenal and became one of the best women’s Triple Threat Matches of all time. In the end, IYO SKY retained in what was the right decision by the company.

#3. Joe Hendry’s surprise appearance at WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton needed an opponent for WrestleMania 41, and a few obvious options awaited him on Sunday night. Many thought Nick Aldis would lace up his boots or Solo Sikoa would show up for the match.

Instead, Triple H surprised many by bringing out TNA’s Joe Hendry for the contest. The short match saw Randy Orton deliver an RKO out of nowhere for the win.

It was a nothing match, but it was surely a big moment for Joe Hendry. Fans had a great time watching the two men in the ring, and The Viper did well to end the segment on a light note.

Any other opponent would have done similar because there was no story between any star and Orton after Kevin Owens bowed out due to injury. It was the right call to book a memorable segment instead of a blockbuster match.

#2. Dominik Mysterio’s first major title win

Dominik Mysterio made history on Sunday by winning the Intercontinental Championship. This was his first main roster title win after a successful stint with the NXT North American Championship a couple of years ago.

His victory came at Finn Balor’s expense, which did not sit well with many fans. However, most would agree that the younger Mysterio deserved this title after the hard work he has put in over the years.

Many fans view Dominik Mysterio as a future world champion. This could be a solid opportunity to test him early in his career.

#1. John Cena finishes his WWE story in his final WrestleMania match

The pendulum swung in John Cena’s favor after the referee was wiped out on Sunday night in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two. The Greatest of All Time cheated his way to a record-breaking win on his retirement tour.

It was an emotional victory for Cena’s fans, most of whom have yet to get behind his heel character. He did the right thing by hitting Cody Rhodes with the Undisputed WWE Championship instead of going for his finisher to pin him and allowing the win to be tainted.

John Cena rightfully won his 17th world title during his retirement tour. He will likely hold the championship until the end of the year and may drop it in his final match to give an upcoming star the biggest boost of his career.

