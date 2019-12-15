3 Things WWE hinted on the SmackDown before TLC (13 December 2019)

It was a good show

The final show before TLC is done and dusted, as the Blue brand delivered an exciting episode this week. However, no new matches were added to the pay-per-view on Sunday.

Bray Wyatt continued his mind games with The Miz, invading the home of the latter and panicking his whole family. Monroe, The Miz's daughter, was seen playing with The Firefly Fun House toys, and it certainly shocked both The Miz and Maryse. Bayley picked up an easy victory over Dana Brooke, while Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross beat The Fire & Desire.

The Revival attained momentum before heading to TLC, beating Ali and Shorty G, and The Heavy Machinery were defeated by Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. When Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler tried humiliating Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns came out to rescue, standing tall on the ladder to close the show.

Let's talk about three things WWE hinted on SmackDown this week.

#3 The Intercontinental Championship will not be defended in a pay-per-view once again

Shinsuke Nakamura

While all the tag team titles will be on the line, none of the singles titles will be defended at TLC. WWE hinted that the Intercontinental Title will not be defended on Sunday, as Shinsuke Nakamura doesn't have any challenger. Nakamura teamed up with Cesaro to lock horns in a tag team match against The Heavy Machinery on SmackDown this week.

Winning the title at Extreme Rules, Nakamura hasn't been a fighting champion. He has been the holder of the belt for over five months, but he hasn't defended it regularly, putting a question mark on the credibility of the Intercontinental Championship.

Clash of Champions was the only pay-per-view, where Nakamura defended the Intercontinental Championship, but the belt wasn't on the line at SummerSlam, Hell in a Cell, Crown Jewel, and Survivor Series. Given there is no storyline for the Intercontinental Championship at TLC, it will skip another pay-per-view.

