4 Things WWE legend Goldberg needs to do before his retirement

WWE legend Goldberg is set to have his retirement match in 2025, as confirmed by Da Man himself on SEC Network’s College GameDay in November 2024. He disclosed that WWE executives and Triple H have signed off on the match for this year. However, no further details have been provided since.

Ad

Fans are speculating if the former Universal Champion will have a single retirement match at a major premium live event like SummerSlam or a series of dream contests before he walks into the sunset. Assuming that he has more than one match left in him, here are four things WWE legend Goldberg must do before his retirement:

#4. Goldberg could have a match against Gunther

Gunther and Goldberg have a heated history. At Bad Blood 2024, The Ring General took a parting shot at the former Universal Champion, calling the 58-year-old a one-trick pony and telling the veteran's son, Gage, that he hoped Bill was a better father than a professional wrestler. This infuriated Goldberg, who appeared ready to attack Gunther before security intervened.

Ad

Trending

Many speculated Da Man vs. The Ring General would take place at WrestleMania 41, but since it didn’t, it seems likely that when Goldberg returns in 2025, Gunther will be his opponent. This feud would likely deliver a high-stakes showdown, pitting Goldberg’s raw strength against Gunther’s technical prowess.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3. Have a face-off with The Rock

The Rock occasionally appears on WWE programming as part of his new corporate Final Boss gimmick. Da Man and The Rock have some significant shared history. After WCW was sold to WWE in 2001, the Oklahoma native made his WWE debut in 2003 by Spearing The Rock in his very first appearance. He later defeated The Great One in a singles match at Backlash 2003.

Ad

A face-off segment between the two as part of Bill’s potential retirement tour would be a nostalgic trip for fans. It could serve as a memorable tribute to their past, allowing both men to reflect on their storied careers without necessarily competing in a match.

Ad

#2. Face John Cena in a match

Goldberg vs. John Cena remains a dream contest for fans. In a recent chat with Ariel Helwani, the WCW legend expressed his desire to face The Last Real Champion in his retirement match. Both the wrestling galacticos would be retiring in 2025, and fans would do anything to see these legends lock horns once.

That could be a singles match or a tag team match, with babyfaces Cody Rhodes and Bill battling The Rock and John Cena, most likely at SummerSlam or Night of Champions. Such a matchup would be a historic collision, fulfilling a long-standing fan desire.

Ad

#1. Get retired by Bron Breakker

If Da Man returns for just one match or to settle a rivalry, many expect Gunther to be the one to retire him. But supposing that’s not the case, the ideal candidate is Bron Breakker. The Unpredictable Badass looks up to him as his role model, has the veteran's tattoo on his arm, and uses the same finisher, the Spear. Additionally, Rick Steiner and Bill are close friends in real life.

Ad

Expand Tweet

As a member of WWE’s top heel faction, Breakker could elevate his career by defeating and retiring his idol. Beating Bill to a pulp in his final match would be a career-defining moment for the former Intercontinental Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sagnik Chowdhury Sagnik Chowdhury is a WWE news and features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He graduated from the University of Calcutta with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, specializing in finance, in 2024 and is currently pursuing an MBA. Sagnik has always been passionate about creative writing, alongside writing several academic articles over the years. However, his true love lies in WWE, and he has been covering the sport for close to a year. Before assuming his current role, Sagnik was a content writer for a reputable news outlet for 11 months. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He rigorously verifies his sources and ensures they are credible before citing them.



Over the years, he has won numerous national academic article writing competitions organized by leading educational institutions in India. His work has been published in the annual magazines of institutes like IIM Bangalore, IIM Ranchi, IIM Udaipur, and more. Sagnik has been following WWE for over a decade, but it was The Authority vs. Daniel Bryan storyline that truly hooked him to the sport. His favorite pro wrestler is The Miz, as he believes The A-Lister embodies the idea of believing in your dreams and making them come true. He admires Miz's promo skills, storytelling abilities, and how he has made the most of every opportunity given to him over the last 15 years.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sagnik would book female wrestlers in prominent storylines and provide them more chances to showcase their potential.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Sagnik loves to rewatch his comfort shows, such as Modern Family and The Office. He is a movie and TV series enthusiast, with Ryan Gosling being one of his favorite actors. Know More